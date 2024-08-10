Steph Curry Blew Some Minds Leading Team USA To Gold Over France

The Americans finished the Olympic Men's basketball tournament on top, beating France by a score of 98-87 in Paris.

Team USA and France playing for an Olympic gold medal is starting to become an Olympic tradition after the two met three years ago in Tokyo, and were at it again Saturday in Paris.

As expected there was a raucous, mostly France-supporting crowd (obviously), but it was going to take a lot more than that to rattle Team USA's roster of superstars who launched an incredible comeback against Serbia to even make it to the gold medal game.

Plus, they're used to the jeers. Joel Embiid has been hearing it for two weeks after he decided to represent Team USA over France.

Steph Curry absolutely popped off at the end of the game, drilling 3-pointer after 3-pointer that basically crushed any hopes the French had of getting back in the game. He had eight total on the evening — the majority of them in the fourth quarter — and toward the end of regulation it legitimately looked like he was completely incapable of missing a shot, and he almost single-handedly put the French away.

Not even an awkward handshake with Doug Emhoff could stop him…

Curry's performance will be what people remember, but it was a big night for some other American stars. Lebron James put up 14 points en route to his third Olympic gold, and Kevin Durant scored 15 to help earn his fourth, which is a Team USA record.

On the other side, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had a solid game of his own. In some ways, he had a disappointing Olympics having had a massive game in France's tournament opener when he dropped 19 points on Brazil.

He was a little quieter after that, averaging around 14 points per game through the rest of the tournament, but the big man showed up in a big way for the gold medal game putting up 26 points in his best game of the tournament.

That's Team USA's eighth gold at the last nine Olympics and 17th overall, while France will take home its second straight silver medal.