Kamala Harris' Husband Had A Cringey Interaction With Steph Curry: VIDEO

The United States men’s basketball team came back from the brink in their semifinal match against Serbia on Thursday in probably the best game of the tournament. Despite the fact that the Nikola Jokic-led Serbia led by 13 points after 3 quarters, the Americans found a way to advance to the gold medal game against France.

Steph Curry was by far the best player for the United States, finishing with 36 points (27 of them from three-pointers), eight rebounds, and two assists. He was in peak shooting form, and shot an astounding 63 percent from the field.

Because he was the biggest star of the game, he got to shake hands with some American celebrities who attended the game. I’m sure they would have wanted to meet him anyway, given that he is Stephy Curry and all.

One of the people in attendance was Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff. Now if you know anything about Harris, you know that the only politician who is more cringy than her is Joe Biden, and even that is up for debate.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Emhoff can act like a weird duck too. Don’t believe me? Just watch his interaction with Curry to prove it.

It’s hard to tell exactly what was said in the interaction, but even I got weirded out by Emhoff just by watching the interaction. (I do tend to suffer from secondhand embarrassment anyway, but even so, you gotta admit that was weird).

The biggest thing that stands out is that his body language was so awkward. Why did he bend forward as if he got a herniated disc, only for it to get healed seconds later? Why did he cup his hands to talk to curry when he was literally a foot and a half from his face? Even if what he said was perfectly fine and normal, how he said it was not.

Weirdness apparently runs strong in the Harris-Emhoff household.