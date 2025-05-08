Steelers 2025 Offense Will Definitely Be Different, But That Doesn't Mean Worse

If you consider the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers offense, you better have a game program.

The Steelers this offseason are experiencing a storm of change that has virtually blown away most of the offensive starters from a year ago. That change continued Wednesday when receiver George Pickens was sent packing to the Dallas Cowboys in a trade for draft picks.

Pundits Freaking About Steelers Trade

And the change will include a new starting quarterback under center regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers signs with the team, as expected by the team, or not.

The pundits, by the way, think this is a disaster in the making in Western Pennsylvania.

A casual glance of ESPN's programming Wednesday had usually even-keeled Dan Orlovsky wondering why Rodgers would now want to join the Steelers after the Pickens trade, adding that the Steelers' talent on offense should have "no appeal" or definitely "less appeal" to Rodgers.

And all this is wrong, of course.

Because the NFL schedule that comes out next week will clearly state the Steelers don't play a game within a few days. And there is no certainty the club is done rebuilding the offense that was torn down.

Steelers Revamp Offense Starting At QB

The Steelers should be fine on offense.

Yes, this is a minority opinion. The team that plays in the same AFC North as the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on paper don't seem to have comparable firepower to those teams.

But, guess what? That was the case last year when Pittsburgh averaged a middling 22.4 points per game to finish, well, 16th in scoring. So, exactly in the middle of the NFL pack.

The Steelers were eliminated from the postseason in the wild card round last January. And this is what has happened to the starting offense from that playoff game:

Starting quarterback Russell Wilson is gone – to the New York Giants.

Starting running back Najee Harris is gone – to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Starting left tackle Dan Moore is gone – to the Tennessee Titans.

Justin Fields Gone, Too

Starting receiver Van Jefferson is gone – to the Titans.

Pickens, another starting receiver, was obviously traded.

(Not done).

Starting right tackle Broderick Jones has been moved to the starting left tackle spot.

And starting right guard Spencer Anderson is headed back to the bench because Mason McCormick, who started 14 games but missed the playoff game with a broken hand, is expected back in the starting lineup.

Did we mention backup quarterback Justin Fields is also gone – to the New York Jets as their starting quarterback?

Steelers Invested First-Rounder On Defense

And the team that spent a lot of time letting its offensive talent walk this offseason, spent its first-round draft pick on a defensive tackle?

So, yeah, a lot of changes this offseason for the Steelers offense.

Granted.

But how much of that is truly bad?

Let's say this right here: If Rodgers does what the Steelers expect and signs as a free agent, he will represent an upgrade at quarterback.

Granted, he's 41 years old and hasn't had an elite season since 2021. But he'd be replacing a 36-year-old Wilson who hasn't had an elite season since 2020.

And Rodgers was better than Wilson last season – while coming back from an Achilles rupture the season before.

So the Steelers are on course to be better at the most offensive position if Rodgers signs. (If he doesn't they have to trade for Kirk Cousins).

Replacing Pickens Possible

But, but, what about losing Pickens?

Yes, he's very talented and the Cowboys are better with him. But did we forget the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf in March?

And Rodgers had a glowing review of Metcalf after working out with him at UCLA?

The Steelers also have high hopes Roman Wilson, who only played one game last season, can factor.

And, scanning the NFL bylaws, there is no rule that prevents the Steelers from adding another veteran receiver. Perhaps Gabe Davis who was waived by the Jaguars on Wednesday. Perhaps Allen Lazard, in a trade with the Jets, because he is a Rodgers security blanket.

One more thing:

Stop sweating the Steelers decisions at wide receiver. This club, perhaps as well as any other, understands how to identify and develop receiver talent.

Steelers Know Receivers Better Than Most

And when the Steelers quit on a receiver, it normally doesn't turn out great for the next team in line.

This goes back a few years, but the Steelers over the years jettisoned Santonio Holmes, Martavis Bryant, Dionte Johnson, Antonio Brown, Mike Wallace, and Chase Claypool.

None of those players ever performed better with another team than they did with the Steelers. In fact, most became disappointments once they left Pittsburgh.

That doesn't mean Pickens is going to be a disappointment. But it also doesn't suggest he's going to light it up for the Cowboys and be irreplaceable for the Steelers.

It's simply going to be different for the Pittsburgh offense in 2025. That does not mean worse.