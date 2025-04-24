Steelers Pass On Shedeur Sanders And So Does Everyone Else In First Round

The tipping point for Shedeur Sanders was always going to be dependent on what the Pittsburgh Steelers did with the No. 21 pick in the NFL draft.

Well, the tipping point came and went and Sanders was not selected by the Steelers.

The Steelers instead selected defensive lineman Derrick Harmon of Oregon.

And then everyone else came and went. And Sanders went undrafted in the first round.

"We all didn't expect this, of course," Sanders told those gathered at his draft party. "I feel like with God everything is possible. And I feel like this didn't happen for no reason. All this is, of course, fuel to the fire and under no circumstance we all know this shouldn't have happened.

"But we understand we're on to bigger and better things. [Friday's] a day. And we'll all be happy."

The second round begins Friday evening.

Steelers Help Defensive Line

Harmon, by the way, is a legitimate pick. He was easily a value pick at No. 21.

But it was something to see networks focus in on Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on the phone and then Sanders at his Colorado draft party – and not on the other end of Tomlin's line.

So now we have questions.

For both parties.

Sanders Might Still Go In First – Maybe

For Sanders the question is simple: If not at No. 21 to the Steelers, then where will he be drafted?

He obviously doesn't know as he heads to Friday's regathering of NFL teams. All he knows is he entered this draft process expecting to be an early pick.

He said at the NFL scouting combine he was the best quarterback in the entire class. But the best prospect was Cam Ward who went to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall.

Then there was a possibility after Ward went, and the Saints at No. 9 and Steelers at No. 21 didn't pick a quarterback that a couple of teams might decide to trade back into the first round pick Sanders.

Dart Goes Ahead Of Sanders

Well, the New York Giants, who had been talking about getting back into the first round, did exactly that. And they passed on Sanders as well.

The Giants selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Ahead of Sanders.

The Giants traded for the 25th overall selection in an exchange for their second-rounder this year, their third-rounder this year, and a third-rounder next season.

The Giants loved the makeup and feel they got from Dart. Not so much from Sanders. But that isn't something ESPN analyst Mel Kiper agreed with.

"In big spots he didn't come up big," Kiper said of Dart. "Shedeur consistently did. I like Jaxson did. I love Shedeur."

It's possible on Friday the Cleveland Browns might consider Sanders. Early on they were linked to the Colorado quarterback when the held the No. 2 overall selection.

The Browns have two second-round picks in their draft quiver following the trade down with Jacksonville at the top of the first round.

Steelers Locked In Quarterback Quandary

Then there's the question for the Steelers:

If not Sanders at No. 21, then what quarterback are they going to add?

They have two on the roster and expect to add two more before the start of training camp. But by passing on Sanders, they don't seem likely to get him at all because their next pick comes in the third round.

The Steelers do not have a second-rounder this draft, barring a trade.

Does this mean they're confident they're going to get Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers has said he feels no urgency to make a decision on picking a team. He also said he might retire. Are the Steelers comfortable it's going to work out there?

Does it mean they're willing to jump into the Kirk Cousins trade scenario?

The Steelers had a "split in the room" on Wednesday when they met internally to discuss Sanders, according to the NFL Network.

If that is accurate, the meeting obviously ended in a hung jury.

And now we're all wondering what's next for the Steelers and Shedeur Sanders.