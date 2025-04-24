Jaguars Trade Up With Browns To Pick Travis Hunter At No. 2

The Jacksonville Jaguar promised fireworks at the top of the 2025 NFL draft, and they delivered, trading their No. 5 overall selection to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 2 selection.

Blockbuster!

The Jaguars made the trade to draft Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Travis Hunter Going Back To Florida

Hunter is from Florida and that pick by the Duval County team obviously made him happy.

"I get to go back home," he said.

Hunter was as surprised as anyone by the trade. He said he had no conversations with the Jaguars after the February NFL scouting combine.

The Browns get the No. 5 selection, a second-rounder this year, a fourth-rounder this year, and Jacksonville's 2026 first-round pick.

Hunter better be amazing for Jacksonville because that is a huge haul for a draft day trade in the top 5 for the Browns.

And the Jaguars are obviously convinced they're getting an amazing player because Hunter intends to be the only full-time two-way player in the NFL.

He will instantly be a great target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a wide receiver.

And he will be able to help Jacksonville's league-worst pass defense, which allowed 257.4 passing yards per game last season, as a defensive back.

The Browns?

Browns In Position To Replace Watson

They didn't just give up their No. 2 overall pick. They also yielded their fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick.

That's not what matters.

What matters is what the Browns do with that No. 5 pick.

They selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, who could find himself playing next to perennial Pro Bowl player Myles Garrett.

And, perhaps more importantly, what they do with the No. 1 pick next year is going to be the subject of much discussion. Next year, by the way, is supposed to be a better year for quarterback prospects in the draft.

And the Browns, needing a quarterback to eventually replace Deshaun Watson, will now have two first-rounders next year. That gives them flexibility for getting in position to find that quarterback next season.

The Browns might still be in the quarterback market later this draft and now have two second-round picks to get that player either in that round or in a trade up late into the first round.