George Pickens To Cowboys Gives Dak Another Weapon And Makes Jerry Jones A Truth-Teller

If the compensation the Dallas Cowboys are paying in trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens doesn't impress you, then think of this trade in other ways: how it helps quarterback Dak Prescott on the field and the reputation of club owner Jerry Jones.

Pickens, 24, is being traded to the Cowboys for a third-round pick in 2026 and a fifth-rounder in 2027 while the Cowboys get Pickens and a sixth-rounder in 2027, the Cowboys said.

Pickens Trade A Big Addition For Cowboys

But the consequence of this exchange is what it means for both teams, and more specifically, the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have been searching for a No. 2 option to provide Prescott since early last season. They acknowledged that desire for a No. 2 receiver at several points in the offseason and had conversations with several clubs before eventually focusing in on Pickens.

The addition of Pickens, 24, brings to the Dallas roster a player with No. 1 receiver potential to serve as their No. 2. Pickens had 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns last season. Pickens' best season was 2023 when he eclipsed 1,000 yards and led the NFL with an 18.1 yard-per-catch average.

Adding Pickens to a team that already boasts CeeDee Lamb potentially gives the Cowboys one of the best receiver duos in the NFL.

Jerry Jones Man Of His Word

This deal also means Jones was not, in fact, blowing hot air when he recently told reporters he was working on "substantive trades" that included players that could happen before or after the NFL draft.

When no trade materialized during the draft, it seemed Jones had simply offered up another boastful remark not backed up by tangible action.

We had seen that before. You'll recall that Jones last offseason promised the Cowboys would be "all in" for 2024 and then made precious few moves that changed the course of the season for the club.

Jones endured some public grief for last year's overstatement.

But, you have to admit, Jones delivered this time. This trade is a rehabilitation session for people doubting the club owner's words.

George Pickens Has To Mature

So, why Pickens?

Well, he's had a roller-coaster experience in Pittsburgh – all of his own doing.

He missed three games in 2024 because of a hamstring strain and had a number of on-field incidents that led to criticism from within and outside the team.

Pickens was flagged twice for unsportsmanlike conduct in a Week 13 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. That followed a game in which he was involved in a scuffle with the Cleveland Browns' Greg Newsome during a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the game.

"He's just got to grow up, man," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the Bengals victory. "This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He's got a target on his back because he's George; he understands that. But he's got to grow up. He's got to grow up in a hurry.

He didn't.

Is this A Rental For Cowboys?

Pickens sometimes ran wrong routes. He sometimes said things that made the club cringe. And, well, when contract extension negotiations proved fruitless, the Steelers decided to move on.

So Pickens, in typical current generation style, unfollowed the club on social media. He knew what was coming.

The Cowboys will have work to do to avoid this trade being anything more than a one-year rental. Pickens is unsigned for 2026.

So, clearly, he has to perform to earn the big, new deal he likely covets.

The Steelers, meanwhile, already seemed to have moved on. They added D.K. Metcalf in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks that brought a new No. 1 receiver to town.

The only question facing the Steelers now is when – or if – Metcalf will be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.