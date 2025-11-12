Sophie Cunningham Might've Killed Someone While Caddying For Caitlin Clark

Big day today in the world of golf. BIG. Nope, nothing to do with Tiger, or Rory, or Trump. Nothing to do with LIV, the PGA or Phil (we ain't TOUCHING that one).

I'm talking about the big Pro-Am going on down here in my big, beautiful, free state of Florida. Caitlin Clark is playing in it, with Sophie Cunningham doing the caddying for her.

Obviously, there's going to be #content. Sophie is a content machine on her own, but pair her with Caitlin Clark and throw a golf club in her hand? The possibilities are endless.

Right on cue, Sophie got one shot off the tee as the round started, and she may or may not have killed someone at beautiful Pelican Golf Club in Belleair.

FORE!

Watch Sophie Cunningham at your own risk

Just a masterclass here from Sophie, who is the best in the business at this stuff. Drops a curse word, tops the first one, and then slices the next one into someone's skull. A+ stuff all around. 10 out of 10. No notes. Perfection.

Mark is 100% right, by the way. Anyone who stands right there at a Pro-Am is legit insane. I'm a 14 handicap on a good day, and I wouldn't advise anyone to stand there on one of my tee shots. I don't trust myself enough, and I'm not sure I've EVER hit one like that.

But still, if I were to do it, I can promise you it would be in this spot.

The pressure of a gallery? Nuts. I won't play tournament golf. I hate it. I don't want people staring at my tee shot. I don't like it when it's just me and the boys playing on a random Saturday. No shot I'd do it in front of hundreds of people, all of whom I could easily kill if my mechanics weren't on par.

And they are never, ever on par.

Did the guy actually get hit? Who knows. Did he just fake it so he could get a hug from Sophie? Possibly. Might be the move, honestly. Not a bad play.

Regardless, it's Sophie's world here in Florida, and I'm just living in it.

Welcome to the greatest state in America. Cheers!