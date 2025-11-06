FORE-Play: Sophie Cunningham Better Study Up On Golf Before She Caddies For Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever teammates, along with Lexie Hull, will join forces at The Annika Pro-Am Tournament

If Caitlin Clark is going to turn Sophie Cunningham into a golf expert by next week, she has a lot of work to do.

Clark is set to tee off Wednesday, Nov. 12, in the LPGA's Annika Pro-Am tournament. When the announcement was first made last month, Cunningham took to the Instagram comments to offer up her services as a caddie. She also volunteered Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull for the job.

"@caitlinclark22 need a couple of caddies?" Cunningham wrote, tagging Hull as well. To which Hull responded, "sign us up!!!"

The two hoopers got their wish. The Annika announced on Wednesday that Cunningham and Hull will serve as celebrity caddies alongside Clark, Nelly Korda and Lauryn Nguyen.

After the announcement, Cunningham celebrated, sharing The Annika's post on her Instagram story and writing, "FOUR!!!!!!"

Clark, of course, couldn't let her get away with the egregious misspelling. The WNBA superstar screenshotted Cunningham's post and shared it to her own story.

"yeah clearly we have a lot to learn about golf…" Clark wrote with three laughing emojis. "It's fore bud."

Four, fore. Tomato, tom-ah-to.

What's important is that the "Tres Leches" (as they've affectionately dubbed themselves) of the Indiana Fever will be together once again — maybe for the last time. Cunningham is a free agent this off-season, and Hull is a restricted free agent.

Of course, the fate of the 2026 season is up in the air as the WNBA and its players' union continue to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement.

RELATED: Sophie Cunningham Just Wants A Big WNBA Contract And A Cozy New Home

For now, they can push all that drama aside for a day on the links.

This is the second straight year that Clark will be taking her clubs to the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

"I had an amazing time at The Annika last November and participating in the Pro-Am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, two of the best in the game," Clark said in an Oct. 16 statement. "I’m honored to be an ambassador for a company in Gainbridge that is so committed to elevating women’s sports. I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the Pro-Am with the best women golfers in the world."

And the best caddies, too.