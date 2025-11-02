Sophie Cunningham Just Wants A Big WNBA Contract And A Cozy New Home

Sophie Cunningham is looking for a big new contract and a cozy place to call home.

"I want that next contract so I can buy a house," Cunningham said on the latest episode of her Show Me Something podcast. "I just want to feel homey and cozy, but I’m not decorating anything again until I’ve got a three-year contract in front of me."

Cunningham — who joined the Indiana Fever in 2025 after six seasons in Phoenix — will hit free agency this winter. But for now, no free agents are signing until the WNBA and its players' association hammer out a new collective bargaining agreement.

As OutKick previously reported, the WNBPA is pushing for higher salaries and a guaranteed percentage of league revenue (similar to the NBA model). The league's current proposal includes higher salary caps but still ties revenue sharing to financial benchmarks.

The previous CBA expired on Friday, and talks between the two sides remain at a standstill.

"I thought if we hadn’t reached a deal by the 31st of October, it’d be a lockout," Cunningham said. "But it’s not the case. So long as both sides are still negotiating, play goes on."

But while she waits on that next contract, Cunningham’s been busy building her brand off the court.

After catapulting to WNBA fame as Caitlin Clark's "Enforcer," the 29-year-old has landed partnerships with major companies like Arby’s, Ring and Adidas. In fact, her latest Adidas ad for "x'tra spicy" electric pink sneakers has gone viral on social media this weekend.

Cunningham appeared in 30 games for the Fever before tearing her MCL in August. She averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds, bringing a physical, veteran presence to a young Indiana team that reached the WNBA semifinals — despite missing five key players, including Cunningham and Clark.

Now she’s recovering from surgery and preparing for whatever comes next.

"I’m starting to just be more confident and just be a vet and do all that," she said. "At the end of the day, I’m so blessed to get to dribble a damn basketball for a living. So why would I not embrace and just like pour into my body more than ever?"

Caitlin Clark, for what it’s worth, has already said she wants to "run it back" with Cunningham next season. But first, Indiana has to put an offer on the table.

Then, Sophie can start scrolling the Indianapolis Zillow listings.