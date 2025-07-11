Smokin' Hot Charley Hull Offers Medical Update After Collapsing During Tee Shot

Smokin' Hot Charley Hull is OK, everyone. Put away the pitchforks. Take a breather. Rest easy tonight. Have a drink.

The hottest golfer on the planet is going to be just fine after hitting the deck not once, but TWICE during her round on Thursday.

For those who missed it, Hull passed out on the fourth tee box during the Evian Championship. She collapsed once before her tee shot, took a 15-minute medical break, attempted to hit a bomb, and then passed out again.

After that, it was game over, obviously. She was taken off the course via stretcher as the world held our collective breath.

Well, I'm happy to report that Charley is up and at ‘em today, and recovering nicely back at home. Just a nasty little case of a lingering virus from last week that reared its ugly head again yesterday.

Sad.

Charley Hull is OK!

Not the @evianchamp I wanted. Virus hit hard this week, but I’m grateful for the medics and your support. Feeling better today, just bummed to miss the weekend at this amazing tournament.

Whew. Good to hear, Charley! Didn't love the vibes yesterday, but it seems like we're gonna be OK moving forward. And that's great for golf, because nobody does the #content game better than Charley Hull.

She used to rip cigarettes like it was 1975 during her round, which really put her on the map. Now, sadly, she's supposedly given those up. I ain't buying it, but whatever.

Regardless, she's still an absolute firecracker on – and off – the course. Charley loves a good Instagram heater, which, in turn, means she's quickly become an OutKick favorite.

Whether she's dropping #content from the hot tub, the gym, or some fancy vacation, you know you're in for a treat when you head over to Charley's page.

She's also pretty damn good at golf, coming off a T-12 at the Women's US Open in May. Not too shabby!

Luckily for us, this little scare is now behind her – and us. Sleep well tonight, folks. Charley Hull is just fine.