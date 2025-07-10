Charley Hull Withdraws During Major Championship, Leaves Course On Stretcher After Collapsing Twice

The England native collapsed on two different occasions during the first round of the Evian.

Charley Hull has been forced to withdraw from the Evian Championship after collapsing multiple times on the fourth tee box during her opening round of the women's major championship.

According to Golf Channel, Hull has been battling a virus in France. The 29-year-old, who started her first round on the back nine, collapsed on the fourth tee before receiving treatment during a 15-minute medical break. She then attempted to hit her tee shot, but collapsed a second time.

The England native then called it quits before being taken away on a stretcher.

A commentator on the Golf Channel broadcast of the Evian later explained that Hull was feeling better and talking with players in the player dining area after her withdrawal.

Despite the reported illness and scary medical situation, Hull was 1-under after 12 holes before not being able to go on with her round. She had made par on her three previous holes before withdrawing on the fourth tee.

After missing the cut in the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season, Hull has finished T-12 in each of the last two majors. The Women's British Open, the final major of the year, will begin on July 31.