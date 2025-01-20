Golfer Charley Hull Wouldn't Mind Seeing All Social Media Banned, Says It Would Make The World Happier

As millions of people in the United States were complaining about the TikTok ban, which was ultimately short-lived, golf star Charley Hull offered up her opinion about social media, and it was a bit of a shocker.

Hull, who is most active on Instagram where she has more than 700,000 followers, posted that she believes that TikTok isn't the only app that should be banned. The England native wouldn't mind seeing all social media be banned and the world go back to old-school flip phones.

"TikTok is being banned, to be honest I think we should all be going back to old school, ban all social media go back to a Nokia phone and live life in the moment," Hull wrote on her Instagram story. "Guarantee the whole world would be a happier and healthier place."

Hull's call for social media to be banned comes a few weeks after she shared a post about "scammers" out there impersonating her and trying to swindle people out of money with fake agreements.

"I will never ask for money or gift cards in exchange for meet & greets or fan club membership. These clubs are fake and run by scammers. My team and I only use my official social media accounts, @charley.hull (Instagram) @hullcharley (X) at ALL times, there are no exceptions. I am not on Tik Tok," Hull wrote.

"There are SO many fake accounts out there claiming to be me, if you are contacted by them, please please report. Let’s all stick together so we can beat the scammers."

While Hull's claims that the world would be happier and healthier if social media weren't a thing are fair, let's not get that ball rolling, some of us work in areas that depend on it.