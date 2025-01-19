Tik Tok Will Be Back Soon, And that Has Made Many People Happy

Welp, that didn’t last long.

Lots of Americans under the age of 30 went into widespread panic when Tik Tok went dark Saturday evening in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling issued in April of 2024 . Whenever people opened the app, they would see the following message:

"Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office."

Tik Tok’s parent company, ByteDance , voluntarily shut the app down just hours before the ban was set to take place.

However, Tik Tok was telling the truth when they said Trump would restore the app. The president said that he would sign an executive order on Inauguration Day that would hopefully open the path for America to own a large portion of the app. During that time, people can use the app.

Naturally, this has made more than a few people happy. Whereas most people were lamenting their ability to use Tik Tok last night, they are now ecstatic that their future on the app is not done. Plus, some people made fun of how short the ban was.

I'm not sure how many people are going to want to come back on the app given how many influencers revealed that their content was fake and staged. But you can bet that it will still be wildly popular, especially if America ends up owning a large share of the app.