Golf Star Charley Hull Explains Why She Loves The 'Brilliant' Donald Trump After Doing His Dance

Charley Hull's fanbase keeps getting bigger and bigger, specifically with blue-collar Americans. Hull, the No. 12 player in the world, has become a legitimate star in 2024 due to her strong campaign on the course while also catching the attention of even the most casual of golf fans by ripping cigarettes in the middle of tournaments.

During the final round of The Annika last week, Hull performed the Trump Dance, which has taken over the sports world across America.

While most athletes who have done the Trump Dance over the last few weeks have shied away from getting political or pledging any allegiance to the President-Elect when being asked about it, Charley Hull took the opposite approach while making it clear she's a huge fan of Donald Trump.

"I love Trump. I think he’s brilliant," Hull said ahead of this week's CME Group Tour Championship. "I like how he just says things, he doesn’t care what people think, and he’s straight to the point."

Hull, who is English, would be happy if Trump were in charge of the United Kingdom.

"I wish he was head of the U.K.," Hull added. "I just like him as a person. He’s a little better than our Prime Minister."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office in July after the country's Labour Party won the majority in parliament, ending the Conservative Party's 14-year run.

Over the past couple of weeks, UFC champion Jon Jones has done the Trump Dance in the octagon, dozens of football players across college and the NFL have joined in on the fun and U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic made heads spin by doing the celebration after scoring a goal against Jamaica.

Hull previously expressed interest in the Women’s Open Championship returning to Trump Turnberry in Scotland in the future.

"I thought it was a great golf course, great fun," Hull said earlier this year. "I love being out there, and the views are brilliant."