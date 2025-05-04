The Legend Of Charley Hull Grows As She Trades Smoking Cigarettes For Packing Lip With Nicotine Pouch

Charley Hull has managed to stay away from cigarettes, but the LPGA star has found a different way to scratch her nicotine itch this year.

Hull, the No. 14-ranked player in the world, garnered tons of attention during the 2024 U.S. Women's Open when she was filmed signing autographs for fans while ripping a heater. The England native picked up quite the following after the clip and continued to smoke cigarettes during play during the 2024 campaign, but shared on social media in early 2025 that she had bet a friend 10,000 pounds that she would stay away from cigarettes in the new year.

So far, so good.

Competing in this week's inaugural Black D͏esert Cha͏mpio͏ns͏h͏i͏p in Ut͏ah, Hull explained that she has stuck to her word and stayed away from the lung darts while claiming it's actually been a very easy process to quit.

"I think it's the easiest thing I've ever done in my life," Hull told Golfweek. "Yeah, it's pretty, pretty, pretty easy," Charley Hull explained. "I'm a strong-minded person, usually when I put my head and my mind to I can do it."

Hull's statement may be deserving of a bit of an asterisk.

Like many folks who quit smoking cigarettes, Hull hasn't quit nicotine cold turkey, but has instead of opting for nicotine gum or a patch, Hull has opted for a nicotine pouch she pops into her upper lip. An upper-decker is what the kids call it these days.

She told the outlet that she goes out and plays some days, however, and doesn't even notice that she forgot to pop one of the pouches into her mouth while on the course.

Hull has been spotted in Utah this week using Nordic Spirit nicotine pouches, which is a UK brand and tobacco-free.

It's unclear at this time if Hull has dabbled in the Zyns.