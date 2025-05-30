Charley Hull Is Fed Up With Her Hot Threesome Taking Too Long

To be fair, we've all been there. Right?

The hottest golfer on the planet who rips the hottest darts – Charley Hull – is, unsurprisingly, also the most impatient.

Honestly, I don't know why that's unsurprising, but it's the word I used, and I ain't going back up there to think of something else.

Anyway, Charley is currently playing the US Women's Open with LPGA No. 1 Nelly Korda, and Lexi Thompson. Objectively, it's maybe the hottest threesome in the history of the world. Certainly in golf. But, that's neither here nor there, except for the Instagram pictures at the end.

It's also maybe the slowest group of all time, too, and Charley was DONEZO with the BS in the middle of yesterday's opening round:

Charley Hull is one of us!

Amazing. God, I love Charley Hull. She's someone I'd happily get in a foxhole with any day of the week, and not just because she's also a smokeshow – although that doesn't hurt, either.

I'm 100% this golfer. I cannot stand anyone who takes one second longer than they should on the golf course.

If the group in front of me has been slow all day, there will be a point in the round where I tee it up on a Par 5 with all four of them still very clearly in the fairway, and let it rip. If they get hit, so be it. We let the chips fall where they may at that point.

I just have no tolerance for it. Well, OK, that's not fair. I have some. If I'm slugging down a Busch Light Apple and a good song is on, and I'm shooting the shit with someone else in the cart, I don't mind waiting for a bit. A bit. Not forever.

But the group in front lining up every single putt like they're on 18 at Augusta on a Sunday needs to move it the hell along, or else they're getting a Noodle in the earhole. That's just the way it is.

And that's how Charley Hull was yesterday. Hey, Lexi – move it along, sweetheart. Grip it ‘n rip it, and let’s get this show on the road. The clubhouse bar closes at 5. Let's GO.

Now, Nelly Korda's the No. 1 player in the world, so she gets a bit of a pass here. When you're No. 1, you can do what you want for the most part.

But everyone else? Step on it, ladies. Charley has places to be and people to meet.