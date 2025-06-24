Simone Biles Shares 'Madness' Message On Instagram After Leaving X Following Embarrassing Trans Athlete Posts

Simone Biles deleted her X account, where she had nearly 2 million followers, but is still sharing cryptic messages on Instagram following her humiliating back-and-forth with OutKick's Riley Gaines over transgender athletes in women's sports.

"Strength is what we gain from the madness we survive," Biles posted to her Instagram Story on Monday.

Biles' post could just be a random motivational message, but it could also be about her recent feud and personal attack on Gaines.

Riley Gaines Reacts To Simone Biles Deleting Her X Account After Feud Over Trans Athletes

Earlier this month, Gaines shared a post on X pointing out the ridiculousness of a Minnesota high school softball team winning a state championship while being led by a pitcher who is a biological male. The post crossed Biles' feed, which led the legendary Olympian to randomly call out Gaines.

Biles called Gaines "truly sick" and claimed she should be "uplifting the trans community" before telling Gaines she should "bully someone your own size," which Biles wrote "would ironically be a male."

Gaines responded, stating, "This is actually so disappointing. It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest."

After going radio silent on social media for a few days after the back-and-forth, Biles issued a long-winded apology, seemingly adjusting her earlier opinion about trans athletes in women's sports.

"These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect. I was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports," Biles wrote in part. "My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful. Individual athletes—especially kids—should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over. I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition. We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful."

Gaines accepted Biles' apology while referring to her as the "greatest female gymnast of all time" in her post.

Biles' personal attack on Gaines and her advocacy for trans athletes in women's sports stirred reaction from everyone in the sports and media world. Some - those living in reality - were in Gaines' corner and believed women's sports should be exclusive to biological females, while others took Biles' side.