Shedeur Sanders Leans Into ‘Legendary’ Brand Ahead Of Browns Preseason Finale

Shedeur Sanders came to Cleveland dreaming of legend status. But heading into the Browns’ preseason finale, he’s staring at a depth chart that tells a different story.

On Saturday, the rookie QB was spotted in warm-ups rocking a rib protector stamped with the word "Legendary."

Reactions on social media to Sanders' overly confident merch all sang the same tune: COOL IT, ROOKIE.

It was a questionable yet predictable choice for a player who’s branded himself as larger-than-life — the same ‘swagger’ that seemingly buried him on draft day when Sanders slid further than his confidence suggested he would.

That’s been the story ever since: Sanders brings the brand, but the Browns need the ballplayer.

He’s been battling more than just a rib issue. Rookie Dillon Gabriel recently tossed shade, calling Sanders more of an "entertainer" than a competitor. The jort-wearing, purse-flinging third-round pick has quietly climbed to QB2 behind Joe Flacco, while Sanders has slipped to QB3 despite the offseason buzz.

It’s a sharp turn for Sanders, who stunned in his preseason debut but missed the Browns’ second game with an oblique injury. Instead of building momentum, he’s stalled — and fallen behind.

Gabriel has nudged ahead in the coaches’ eyes, completing 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards in his debut — though he also threw a pick-six and botched a handoff.

With his social media following, flashy persona, and famous last name, Sanders generates more buzz in Cleveland than Gabriel ever could, though is not as trusted in the depth chart.

The Browns’ depth chart for Saturday is set: Joe Flacco at QB1, Gabriel at QB2, Sanders at QB3. All three QBs are expected to play reps.

For all his hype and the "Legendary" branding, Cleveland isn’t buying the entertainer act just yet.

