Social Media Erupts After Browns Make Shedeur Sanders QB Decision

Are you shocked to hear that the Browns aren't starting Shedeur Sanders at QB?

The Browns drafted the former Colorado QB in the fifth round of the NFL Draft after a truly stunning slide down the board.

Yet, despite being a late round pick, the hype for Shedeur continues to dominate the media. Add in the fact he played well in a preseason game, and people might have started getting a bit ahead of themselves.

Browns glue Shedeur Sanders to the bench.

Everyone with a working brain knew Joe Flacco would open the season as QB1 for the Browns, and the official announcement was made on Monday.

It was always going to be this way. We all knew it.

Well, I should say most of us knew it, and reactions are pouring in on social media. The takes are all over the place, which is what makes the sport so much fun.

Again, this was always going to be the starting QB choice for Cleveland. Anyone who thinks Shedeur Sanders was going to skyrocket up the depth chart over a single preseason game against Carolina's backups is off their rocker.

Fifth round QBs don't start right away in the NFL or barely ever at all.

Now, could Shedeur turn into a competent NFL QB? Perhaps, but he's not ready right now. That's just the nature of the game. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.