Shade or Slip? Dillon Gabriel’s Comment Puts Spotlight on Fellow Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Following the Cleveland Browns’ 22-13 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday, rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel made headlines not for his play but for his choice of words.

In a sideline interview, the third-round pick was asked about navigating the hype around Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room.

Gabriel said, "Yeah, it's just part of it. You know, there's entertainers and there's competitors, and I totally understand that. But my job is to compete. And that's what I'm focused on doing."

In a QB room with Shedeur Sanders, how could that not come off as a dig at the flashy rookie?

Sanders, an infamous fifth-round pick, gains plenty of spotlight for his play, antics and the backing of his Hall of Fame father, Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders.

At his postgame presser, Gabriel tried to cool things down.

"Yeah, first off, I'm all about our team and each other," he said.

"I would never make that [comment about Sanders] and I've said it before that's why it's interesting, but for me I've explained it entertainers are you all, competitor, that's what I am, and all my teammates and we both have jobs to do, so that's it."

CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala, who interviewed Gabriel on the sideline, even backed him up on X, commenting, "Let’s not twist Dillon’s quote. He’s focused on football, not drama."

Perhaps Gabriel's feeling the loss of momentum after Sanders' standout debut a week before.

Gabriel’s night against Philly was a mixed bag, going 13 of 18 for 143 yards, but hampered by a pick-six and a fumble.

Still, it was the soundbite that stole the show.

Sanders, who completed 10 of 14 for 138 yards and two scores in his preseason debut last week, hasn’t responded.

Even the ‘ousted’ Shannon Sharpe commented on the perceived shade. "That’s a bold move, calling out a teammate like that," Unc said.

Even so, fans in Cleveland stayed split.

Some saw a brewing feud in the Browns’ QB room, which remains a four-man battle featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Sanders, and Gabriel.

The reality? Flacco remains the likely Week 1 starter.

But in a quarterback competition this tight, Gabriel’s "entertainers versus competitors" comment showed one thing clearly: in Cleveland, every snap (plus every soundbite) counts.

