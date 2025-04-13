Shane Lowry Gave The Most Honest Post-Masters Interview You'll Ever Hear

The sports world wants to talk about Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau duking it out to win the 2025 Masters Tournament. Everyone, that is, except for Shane Lowry.

Lowry and McIlroy are good friends, two stars on the PGA Tour hailing from Ireland. But Lowry wasn't in the mood to talk about McIlroy after having a tough third round at Augusta National.

The big Irishman entered Saturday at five-under, just three shots back of the leader, Justin Rose. He had a solid round going, sitting at two-under through 16 holes and -7 for the tournament.

But back-to-back bogeys derailed his day and put his chances of winning the Green Jacket in serious jeopardy. Heading into the final round, Lowry trails his buddy McIlroy by seven strokes.

After the round, the media asked Lowry about McIlroy's incredible third-round performance.

"I'm not going to stand here and talk about Rory for 10 minutes. I'm trying to win the tournament, as well," Lowry said. "I know that's what you all want me to talk about, but I've just had a sh*t finish."

Lowry wasn't done, either. He lamented the fact that golfers are expected to talk to the media immediately after their rounds, and they aren't always in the frame of mind to do so.

"I think we need time," Lowry said. "I need a half-hour to sit there and gather my thoughts. I can't be coming to talk to you guys straightaway. It shouldn't be happening."

Then, Lowry ended the media session.

"I'm probably gonna say something stupid. I probably already have said something stupid because I'm pissed off right now, so I'm just going to leave."

Speaking of Rory McIlroy, he raised the issue of golfers speaking to the media after their rounds prior to the start of The Masters.

"Every other athlete, whether it be in the NBA, NFL, they're obligated to speak to you guys after a game. We're not," McIlroy said.

This conversation picked up steam because Collin Morikawa, after the Arnold Palmer Invitational, did not speak to the media after a heartbreaking second-place finish to Russell Henley.

He later said he doesn't "owe anyone anything" and said he didn't regret his decision to duck the media.

Clearly, the players have their feelings towards the media, and it'll be interesting to see if the PGA Tour makes any moves to address the situation.