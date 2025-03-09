Russell Henley Stuns Collin Morikawa To Win Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was Collin Morikawa's tournament to win. Instead, Russell Henley made the shot of the tournament on the 16th hole to overtake the 54-hole leader and never looked back en route to a thrilling victory on Sunday evening.

Morikawa entered the final round with a one-shot lead over Henley and the latter struggled early in the round, while the former remained steady.

Henley failed to take advantage of the par-5s on the front nine and bogeyed both. Through seven holes, Henley didn't appear as though he would even be a factor down the stretch as Morikawa increased his lead over the former Georgia Bulldog to four shots.

However, Henley didn't go away quietly. He birdied the eighth hole and then he and Morikawa matched each other shot-for-shot until the fateful par-3 14th hole.

Morikawa had a three-shot lead with just five holes to play and appeared to be in complete control. But he slipped up at 14, making a bogey after missing the green. Henley, on the other hand, stuck his tee shot close and made a birdie to close the gap to one shot.

Both made par on the par-4 15th hole before Henley hit the shot of the tournament at the par-5 16th. He missed the green with his second shot, leaving a tricky chip shot from just off the green to the right of the flag.

Henley made it look anything but tricky, though.

After Morikawa made par, Henley turned a one-shot deficit into a one-shot lead. There was some drama over the final two holes, but ultimately Henley and Morikawa both made pars on 16 and 17 and Henley captured the iconic red cardigan by winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Henley had a close call last week at the Cognizant Classic before struggling in the final round and finishing in a tie for sixth place.

But that didn't happen Sunday. Instead, Henley hit a few of the clutchest shots of the entire tournament to win for the first time on the PGA Tour in over two years.