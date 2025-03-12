It May Sound Harsh, But Collin Morikawa Is Right, He Didn't 'Owe' The Media Anything After Latest Defeat

After winning three times, including two major championships in less than 12 months, it's hard to believe that Collin Morikawa has found the winner's circle just once since July 2021. To find his last victory on U.S. soil, you have to go back to February 2021.

Last Sunday, it seemed as if his dry spell was going to come to an end as he held a multi-shot lead with just a handful of holes to play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Instead, Morikawa played on the more-conservative side and ended up shooting one-over on the back-nine, which let Russell Henley hang around and ultimately win the golf tournament by one shot.

Morikawa was understandably frustrated after seeing another win fall through his fingers. He opted to not speak to any media after signing his scorecard on Sunday evening.

During his pre-tournament news conference at The Players this week, Morikawa was asked about his decision to forego any media obligations. In typical Morikawa fashion, he didn't exactly sugarcoat his thought process.

"Yeah, just heated. Just pissed. Like I don't owe anyone anything. No offense to you guys, but for me in the moment of that time, I didn't want to be around anyone," Morikawa said. "Like, I didn't want to talk to anyone. I didn't need any sorrys. I didn't need any "good playings." Like, you're just pissed.

"Honestly, if it was an hour later I would have talked to you guys, but an hour later I was on my way out to here, because I didn't want to be in Orlando anymore. But I just felt like I put everything I did into the, let's call it, seven hours of my time being there, right, a few hours before showing up, physio, workout. Look, my entire routine, right. I was just drained. I get it. Like you guys are there to figure out how we played and how things went, but in my perspective, like I just didn't want to talk to anyone, and I think that's fair to myself, you know."

It was Morikawa's "I don't owe anyone anything" comment that caught the golf world's attention.

While some may find the comment harsh, that doesn't make it any less true.

Would it have been nice for Morikawa to speak after the heartbreaking loss? Yes. Would he maybe have gained some extra respect or a few new fans if he faced the camera after finishing second? Absolutely. That doesn't mean he owes a group of reporters some of his time. Another layer to all of this is that fans aren't necessarily concerned about hearing a second-place finisher's thoughts; The focus was on Henley finally earning his ‘big one' that has felt like a long time coming.

Setting and status play parts in this equation as well.

Rory McIlroy left Pinehurst without speaking to a single reporter after losing the 2024 U.S. Open in gruesome fashion to Bryson DeChambeau. I specifically called McIlroy's move pathetic, and I stand by that, not because he owes anyone anything, but because he's the most-influential golfer on Earth not named Tiger Woods, and speaking after one of the most-memorable major championships of the modern era is just something a player of his stature should do.

Morikawa's absence from the media center happened at a PGA Tour event, albeit a signature one, which doesn't bring anywhere near the same juice a major championship does. Morikawa, albeit a popular player, is not in the same stratosphere as McIlroy when it comes to fandom, impact, or influence.