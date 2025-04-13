Rory McIlroy And Bryson DeChambeau Share Their Very Different Plans Heading Into Sunday's Masters Showdown

Many believe the 2025 Masters is a two-player race heading into Sunday's final round at Augusta National. Rory McIlroy sits atop the leaderboard after back-to-back rounds of 66, giving himself a two-shot cushion over Bryson DeChambeau.

Sunday has the makings of being one of the great showdowns in the game's history. While both McIlroy and DeChambeau have crossed the finish lines in major championships before, winning at Augusta will carry a weight that is impossible to comprehend.

So, how do the two players handle the pressure amid hours of waiting before finally putting the tee in the ground on Sunday afternoon? Well, differently, very differently.

DeChambeau, who is four years younger than McIlroy, single, and doesn't have any parental duties, explained that he plans to do plenty of doom-scrolling on his phone, watch a James Bond movie, and not get out of bed until 10 AM.

"Yeah. I mean, for me, it's going to be practicing a little bit before it gets dark. Eating. Looking at my phone. I don't have a problem with that," DeChambeau told the media in Augusta on Saturday night.

"And just getting treatment on my body. Relaxing as much as possible. Watching a movie, probably, tonight. A fun movie. I don't know, what's tonight -- oh, it will probably be a James Bond movie or something like that. That will be fun. I love James Bond movies.

Tomorrow morning, I'll probably go to bed late and get up around 10:00, 10:30 and see how the course is playing and go from there."

McIlroy's Saturday night and Sunday morning look quite different. Instead of a James Bond flick, he'll probably have some ‘Zootopia’ in his life with his young daughter, Poppy. Oh, and he'll also be making a point to stay off of his phone.

"I'm sure it will be a similar tee time tomorrow as it was today. So I watched a little bit of Premier League football this morning, and then I actually watched "Zootopia" with Poppy. Very, very good movie if anyone's interested," McIlroy said.

"And then by that time, I try to get to the golf course three, three and a half hours before I play, and then I feel like those three hours when I get here go pretty quick from locker room, up to the gym, warm up, back here, back in the locker room, food, shower, get ready, go to the range. I feel like that three hours goes really, really quickly.

It's just that trying to fill that time between sort of 7:00 and 10:30 before heading to the golf course. You know, thankfully there's some good options.

But the one thing I've tried to do a good job of this week is just not being on the phone and just trying to stay clear of that and do other things."

DeChambeau and McIlroy are similar in the sense that they're among the most powerful and longest hitters in the sport, but their approach to playing on the biggest stage the game has to offer couldn't be more different.

While Sunday is a monumental moment for DeChambeau, it'll be a legacy-defining one for McIlroy, win or lose. A victory on Sunday will give McIlroy his first green jacket, his first major championship since 2014, and make him just the sixth player in the modern era to complete the career Grand Slam.