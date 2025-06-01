SF Chronicle Posts Insane Article Praising AB Hernandez For Winning Girls' Title

Trans-identifying biological male athlete AB Hernandez, of Jurupa Valley High School in California, won two state titles in girls' high school track and field over the weekend.

As OutKick's Mark Harris reported, Hernandez "who recently set the nation's highest triple jump mark in girls' high school track and field for 2025, took first place in the girls' high jump and triple jump during the meet held at Memorial Stadium in Clovis, Calif."

For many people, including those of us here at OutKick, this is a travesty. Hernandez is not a female, but a male. The athlete competing in girls' competitions is highly unfair due to the obvious biological advantages that males hold over females with regard to athletics.

However, for the folks over at the San Francisco Chronicle, Hernandez's victory represented something else entirely. For that radical left-wing newspaper, Hernandez's wins are the peak of progressive inclusivity, which should be celebrated. Seriously.

The article's title, "Trans athlete embraced as California track and field champion by peers while adult activists duel," seems innocent enough. Although, how many female athletes truly embrace a male taking away their opportunities to win high school championships?

The opening paragraph: Upon a nine-person podium at the midfield mark of Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, 10 girls stood. Among them in the wake of history made in track and field was AB Hernandez, the 16-year-old transgender athlete out of Jurupa Valley High School in Riverside County who became a national political punching bag overnight.

Political punching bag? Or, maybe, the common-sense Americans understand that males don't belong in girls' and women's sports are upset that this athlete is taking victories away from females. And those defending it are incapable of understanding biological reality and fairness in sports.

It's really the latter group that is making this a political issue because it shouldn't be: males don't belong in women's sports. That is not a political statement at all. Saying the opposite is the political stance, since that view is only based on a political ideology with no roots in science or common sense.

SF Chronicle frames transgender athlete AB Hernandez as a hero

The divisive discourse about Hernandez, whether on social media or at the intersection of Nees and Minnewawa, tried to frame the junior as an outcast in the California track and field community. Protesters at the CIF state championships repeatedly argued that her inclusion in the girls division victimized those who competed against her.

I'm not sure how the Chronicle came to this conclusion. Yes, there are some young female athletes who have also been sucked up by transgender ideology – even if they aren't transgender. No one is arguing that. The argument is that the common-sense adults in the room should set them straight on reality and make rules that acknowledge it. The females are victims – even those who don't realize it.

"Sharing the podium was nothing but an honor," [Brooke] White told the Chronicle. "Although the publicity she’s been receiving has been pretty negative, I believe she deserves publicity because she’s a superstar, she’s a rockstar, she’s representing who she is."

The Chronicle found such a female athlete in White, who is all-in on Hernandez competing against girls despite being a male. Finding one female athlete who is fine competing against males does not mean the rules are fair. It does not excuse the insanity of a political ideology that promotes "inclusivity" over fairness, safety and reality.

To the Chronicle's credit, they did speak to some who opposed Hernandez. However, they labeled them as "right-wing activists" or "protesters" and clearly framed them as the fringe, rather than the majority. This, of course, is disingenuous since the vast majority of Americans do not support allowing males to compete in girls' sports.

See, that's the key here. The radical left-wing try to frame the issue as though they are the ones who are correct. They are on "the right side of history" as they like to say. But one must wonder: in 100 years, which is more likely?

That people will say, "Can you believe there was a time when we DIDN'T allow males to compete in women's sports?!" Or, "How insane was it that we once thought it was a good idea to have males competing in women's sports!?"

The answer is pretty obvious.