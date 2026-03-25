Senate Candidate Swings At Bubba Wallace In Explosive NASCAR Campaign Moment

I don't have the first idea how the political scene looks in South Carolina. None. Zero. If things happen outside Florida, I usually act like they don't exist.

BUT, I do have a humdinger of a candidate for you in Paul Dans. Ever heard of him? He's currently challenging Lindsey Graham for the senate seat, with the Republican primary set for early June. Still haven't heard of him?

Well, he's also a former Trump administration official during his first term, briefly serving as Chief of Staff at the Office of Personnel Management. STILL don't know him!?

Well, does Project 25 ring a bell? You know, the thing that the Democrats freaked out about during the election? Well, Paul Dans was the architect of it, which should really make the Libs love this next part I'm about to show you.

Last week, during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, Dans walked the streets to talk with the people. His promise to the fine folks of SC? Bring back the confederate flag that NASCAR – thanks to Bubba Wallace (Dan's words!) – banned in 2020.

What a pledge!

Bubba Wallace and NASCAR fans have a lukewarm relationship

I mean, just incredible.

Look, I doubt this guy is ever sniffing an SC senate seat, but I'd very much welcome it based on that clip. THIS is how you run elections, boys and girls. Take notes.

You need to come out swinging when you're going up against someone like Lindsey Graham, and taking aim at A) NASCAR, B) Bubba Wallace, and C) the confederate flag is hitting all the right buttons.

You wanna swing voters? Crapping on Bubba Wallace is always a good place to start. He's easily the most polarizing driver in NASCAR, and 2020 was his Super Bowl. The George Floyd stuff, inexplicably, got him on CNN every day because, for some reason, we needed to hear Bubba's thoughts.

And then the Talladega … noose … incident happened, and changed NASCAR forever. Now, I've said a thousand times that that was a NASCAR problem, not a Bubba problem. NASCAR jumped the gun because they were so deathly terrified of being canceled, that they had to virtue-signal their butts off.

Naturally, it all turned out to be a bunch of BS. Bubba, of course, never really acknowledged it, which is why NASCAR fans really despise him today.

During the course of that miserable summer, NASCAR also banned the confederate flag from flying at races. Bubba was front and center again.

So, yeah, NASCAR folks have a lukewarm relationship with Bubba, to say the least. Paul Dans is tapping into that here.

Will it work? No clue. Do I very much want to see Paul Dans win and then immediately call Jim France and demand that the confederate flag ban end? Absolutely. I'd love nothing more.

Let's get to work and win us a seat.