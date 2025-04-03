Bubba Wallace Finally Addresses The Fake Noose, And NASCAR Fans Won't Be Thrilled

Well, he finally did it. Nearly five years later, Bubba Wallace has addressed the "noose" controversy that NASCAR nearly turned into a full-on race-war in the summer of 2020.

And by "noose," I mean a … "a garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose." Those are the FBI's words – not mine. So, yeah. Not a noose! Not even close.

Unless you ask ESPN and the AP, of course. They still call it a noose. Not me. Not OutKick. Not the FBI.

Anyway, Bubba Wallace was front and center of the "incident" five years ago, and he – for some odd reason – joined the fellas at the Breakfast Club earlier this week to address it.

And, I'm gonna be honest with you … it was a mixed bag.

NASCAR started this, but Bubba Wallace isn't helping

Yeah, I don't know. Not awful. Not really what NASCAR fans were looking for, though. Just a guess.

Here's the good: he admits it wasn't a noose. Feel like we need to give him props for that, at least. That's what y'all want, right? I get it.

He went on a dozen CNN shows that week to talk about it, and nobody ever felt like they got a "my bad" from Bubba after the feds came in and debunked the whole thing in about 48 hours. Great use of tax dollars, by the way!

Now, y'all didn't really get that here, but at least he's not like ESPN and still trying to rewrite history.

Now, here's my issue: the whole damn panel keeps calling it … a "noose."

Guy, it was NOT a noose! Stop with the noose. Drop the word completely. Do us all a favor, and just call it literally anything else. Please. I'm begging you.

I will go ahead and give passes to DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Charlamagne Tha God. What a crew, by the way. Sounds like the worst law firm in the history of time.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume most NASCAR fans don't know who they are. Just a hunch. Frankly, I had to ask Mr. Google, too, so you're not alone.

Anyway, they get passes for being ignorant. That's fine. But Bubba knows better. He knows better. He just does.

CORRECT them when they call it a noose. It was not a noose. Bubba knows it wasn't a noose. Here's what you say … "Yeah, it was never a noose. We all messed that up from the jump. That's on us. It was just a garage door pull rope. We should've taken a minute to actually look at it first. That's on us."

There! Case closed. I promise you, it's that easy.

Instead, he offers some long-winded explanation about how it was just these crazy long odds that the ‘noose’ was at the exact garage stall they'd be given that weekend.

Bubba had a chance here, and he missed it

And by the way – it's not that crazy. I've been in a NASCAR garage a million times. Shockingly, garage rope pulls are all over the place. There are 40-50 stalls at each track. You'd be amazed at all the pull ropes you see!

So, I'm gonna say Bubba missed the mark here. Missed a relatively easy chance to probably win back some fans. And by the way – and I know y'all will call me nasty things for this, and that's fine – but I have defended Bubba on this issue for years.

He was insufferable throughout the week during this nonsense back in 2020, but he did not start it. NASCAR started it. Woke, progressive, terrified-of-their-own-shadow NASCAR did.

This happened smack-dab in the middle of the George Floyd stuff, and NASCAR was so scared of getting canceled that they jumped the gun and immediately cried racism without doing an ounce of investigating.

They dragged Bubba into it. Bubba, frankly, should be calling them out. Instead, he just says that "it sucks that the sport was put in that situation." Buddy, the sport CREATED that situation for themselves and for you.

Now, he leaned into it, and that was on Bubba. But NASCAR was so jittery at the time, and so scared of the mob, that they turned a nothing-burger of a story into worldwide news.

They need to apologize far more than Bubba does.

But, Bubba also needs to correct ignorant people when they're wrong. And he didn't here.

Missed opportunity.

PS: at least we got this virtue-signaling GEM out of the whole thing. What a moment in time.