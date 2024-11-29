SDSU Commits To Remainder Of MWC Volleyball Tournament, Even If It Faces SJSU & Blaire Fleming

LAS VEGAS, NV – Following the shocking forfeit by the Boise State women's volleyball team at the Mountain West Conference Tournament, the question became if any other schools would follow suit.

Boise State refused to play against San Jose State, which has transgender player Blaire Fleming. The Broncos forfeited twice in the regular season and then withdrew from the Mountain West tournament rather than face Fleming, which ended Boise State's season.

The likelihood of another team forfeiting was very small, since the two remaining teams – Colorado State and San Diego State – have already faced SJSU this season.

On Friday, San Diego State affirmed its commitment to playing its matches in the Mountain West Tournament, regardless of their opponent.

The team released a statement:

"We love playing the sport of volleyball. We remain focused on continuing our strong start to the season and competing for a Mountain West championship. Our decision to play is not intended to be any kind of statement besides demonstrating our commitment to volleyball," the statement said.

SDSU also informed the Mountain West Conference that they would not allow their players or coaches to speak to the media for the remainder of the tournament, according to conference spokesperson Hannah Parker.

San Diego State faces the top-seeded Colorado State Rams on Friday for a berth in the conference tournament final against San Jose State.

While Colorado State hasn't made anything official, it would be stunning for them to forfeit any matches. Not only are they the best team in the conference, but they've faced San Jose State twice this season.

In addition, a Title IX complaint against SJSU and a lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference alleges that Blaire Fleming colluded with Colorado State star Malaya Jones, with whom Fleming reportedly has a friendship, to attempt to injure Spartans' co-captain Brooke Slusser.

According to the lawsuit, Fleming wanted revenge on Slusser for speaking out about transgender participation in women's sports.

Fleming allegedly visited Jones, along with two SJSU teammates, the night before the match between the two schools on October 3.

The Mountain West Conference said it investigated the claims, but "did not find sufficient evidence of the claims in a recent Title IX complaint."

All that in mind, it's highly likely that San Jose State will have to take the court to win the Mountain West Tournament, even though they've yet to actually play a match in Las Vegas.

Whether they play San Diego State or Colorado State will be decided in Friday's semifinal match that starts at 1 p.m. PT at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.