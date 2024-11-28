SJSU 'Disappointed' By Boise State Forfeit At MWC Volleyball Tournament Because Of Trans Player Blaire Fleming

LAS VEGAS, NV – As OutKick reported Wednesday night, the Boise State women's volleyball team made the somewhat shocking decision to forfeit its Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinal match against San Jose State.

While the school didn't specify the reasoning, there's no doubt that it refused to compete against trans-identifying biological male Blaire Fleming .

"The decision to not continue to play in the 2024 Mountain West Volleyball Championship tournament was not an easy one. Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament field and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday," Boise State Athletics wrote in a statement.

"They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes."

San Jose State released a statement Thursday, saying that it is "thankful" for "civil and respectful discourse" but "disappointed" by the Broncos' decision.

"In this time of Thanksgiving, we are especially thankful for those who continue to engage in civil and respectful discourse. We celebrate and support all of our students, including our student-athletes as they compete for our community on this holiday weekend," the statement read.

"While we are disappointed in Boise State’s decision, our women’s volleyball team is preparing for Saturday’s match and looks forward to competing for a championship."

The Mountain West also released a statement Thursday, but offered no additional comment other than to note that Boise State forfeited and San Jose State automatically moved forward to the Mountain West Conference Championship final despite not having contested a match on the court in Las Vegas yet.

"Decisions to forfeit matches are at the institutions' discretion and are considered a loss. San José State will advance to the MW Women’s Volleyball Championship final," the MWC statement said.

OutKick also reached out to an NCAA spokesperson for comment on the forfeit, but they did not immediately respond to our request.

San Jose State awaits the winner of the San Diego State-Colorado State match Friday. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

If the Spartans win that match – which is likely to actually be played since both Colorado State and San Diego State already faced SJSU without forfeiting this season – they advance to the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Tournament.

Should that happen, the Blaire Fleming-SJSU volleyball controversy will gain more national attention.

Buckle up.