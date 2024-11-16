SJSU Teammates Celebrate Trans Volleyball Player Blaire Fleming After Win

The San Jose State University Spartans women's volleyball team beat Colorado State on Saturday to move into first place in the Mountain West Conference. And once again, transgender player Blaire Fleming was instrumental in securing the win, using biological advantages to dominate against female athletes.

Fleming had 24 kills in the match and finished off the match with a game-winning service ace.

Fleming's fellow players mobbed the court, celebrating, even those involved in the lawsuit alleging that Fleming set up a purposeful spike to the face of Brooke Slusser. An allegation that it appears the university never investigated.

READ: No Evidence SJSU Investigating Claim Trans Player Blaire Fleming Conspired To Throw Match, Injure Teammate

Blaire Fleming Instrumental In SJSU Win Over Colorado State

Slusser, Chandler Manusky and the others involved in the lawsuit mobbed the court, an understandable reaction for athletes wanting their team to win.

Those two players alleged that Fleming worked with Colorado State's Malaya Jones to allow a spike to hit Slusser in the face in a matchup between the two teams on October 3. But Saturday's win was enough, temporarily, to be cause for celebration among the teammates.

Slusser, in a recent appearance on Fox News's "The Inghram Angle" with Laura Inghram, detailed what she learned about the alleged plot between Fleming and Jones.

"After finding out that they had planned to give each other our scouting reports and leave the block down so the ball could easily be swung at me during the game, it was astonishing for me to find that information out. It was incredibly insane," Slusser said.

Still though, Fleming received broad support from the SJSU crowd, with cheers for Senior Night, and supportive signs prominently displayed.

Winning the game on a Fleming serve is to be expected, considering that the inherent physical advantages have created an unfair competitive environment. In the complaint against Fleming, Slusser estimated that "Fleming's spikes were traveling upwards of 80mph," a velocity "faster than she had ever seen a woman hit a volleyball."

San Jose State has benefited from seven forfeits as opposing teams refuse to endanger their players by competing against Fleming, with some specifically making an important point about keeping women's sports for women.

The Mountain West tournament starts on November 27, and Slusser in her recent interview worried that teams might not even play their matches, the most disappointing possible way to advance through the conference.

"We're just mostly wondering, are teams even gonna play us, period, if we go there? Because of just everything that's happened this season," Slusser said. "It seems like every few days it looks like it'll be a fine day and everything's normal, and then something else happens. So, I truly do think everyone's just kind of taking things day by day and taking the punches as they come."

On Saturday, that meant celebrating a win thanks in large part to Blaire Fleming and testosterone.