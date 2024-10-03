Colorado State Promotes Thursday Match Against SJSU, Blaire Fleming But Turns Off Comments On Post

So far, four collegiate volleyball teams have refused to compete against San Jose State, which has transgender player Blaire Fleming.

But Colorado State won't be adding its name to that list.

On Thursday morning, the Rams promoted their Thursday night Mountain West match against SJSU. However, they turned off the comments on their post.

Southern Utah was the first team to cancel a match against San Jose State. They wouldn't confirm that they did so because of Blaire Fleming, but they did not deny it, either.

Because that match was a non-conference contest, it went down as a canceled match that did not affect the record of either school.

Since then, though, three Mountain West opponents have canceled contests against SJSU, and those matches have been forfeited.

Boise State was the first conference school to forfeit, doing so last week. Then, earlier this week, Wyoming followed suit.

On Wednesday, Utah State forfeited its scheduled match on October 23, three weeks before it even took place.

That means San Jose State is 4-0 in conference play, despite playing only one match.

They are on track to earn the number one seed in the Mountain West Conference volleyball tournament, scheduled for the end of November.

But if they want to stay undefeated, they're going to have to earn it on the court on Thursday night against Colorado State.

The Rams are hosting the match and have dubbed it as their "annual inclusive excellence game."

The Spartans will take the court for the first time since September 24 when they defeated Fresno State, 3-1.

Fleming is second on the team in several key categories, including points, kills, and blocks.

San Jose State will try to improve on its 10-0 record this season and add to the best start in school history.