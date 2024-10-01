Wyoming Joins Boise State & Southern Utah, Refuses To Face SJSU & Trans Volleyball Player Blaire Fleming

For the second time in the past week, a women's college volleyball team has refused to compete against San Jose State, which has a transgender player in its starting lineup.

The University of Wyoming announced in a statement that the team would forfeit its Saturday match against SJSU, which has biological male Blaire Fleming on its team.

Last week, Boise State forfeited against San Jose State, accepting a loss in the process.

Previously, Southern Utah refused to face SJSU in a non-conference match as part of the Santa Clara Tournament.

"After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5," the school announced in a statement.

"Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming."

This is a change in stance for the Wyoming Cowgirls, who previously expressed that they would compete against the Spartans, according to a report from Cowboy State Daily.

"The Athletic Department administration/coaching staff recently discussed the matter with the entire women’s volleyball team … including any potential safety concerns," Chad Baldwin, a Wyoming spokesman, told the outlet via email last week.

"No student-athletes expressed any concern regarding their safety."

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon posted a message of support to the team on X.

San Jose State, led by Fleming, has yet to lose a match this season. It is 9-0 in completed matches, 10-0 when counting the Boise State forfeit victory.

Earlier this season, Fleming was named to the All-Tournament Team in the Hawkeye Invitational. San Jose State went 3-0 to capture the championship.

San Jose State sent a statement to OutKick following the Wyoming forfeit announcement.

"It is disappointing that our SJSU student athletes, who are in full compliance with NCAA and Mountain West rules and regulations, are being denied opportunities to compete," the school told OutKick via email.

"We are committed to supporting our student-athletes through these challenges and in their ability to compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment."

OutKick previously reached out to the Mountain West Conference, which has been largely silent on the controversy.

The conference referred us to statements made by Boise State and the NCAA regarding the Broncos forfeiting their match against San Jose State.

However, the conference did add that "the Mountain West Board of Directors would have to determine if they wanted to change current procedures" if more forfeits were to happen.

Since Wyoming became the second Mountain West school to cancel against San Jose State, OutKick reached back out the conference to see if its stance had changed on the matter.

The conference did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This situation is quickly reaching critical mass as more and more women's volleyball teams feel empowered to refuse to compete on an unfair playing court against Blaire Fleming, who was born male but transitioned to female some time prior to competing in girls' volleyball in high school.

San Jose State initially hid Fleming's true sex, including from Fleming's teammates, as Spartans volleyball player Brooke Slusser told OutKick's Amber Harding.

While Wyoming is the latest school to cancel a match against San Jose State, don't be surprised if more schools follow suit.

SJSU's next scheduled game is Thursday night against Colorado State.

Stay with OutKick as we continue to follow this developing story.