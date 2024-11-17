Mountain West Says No Collusion Between SJSU's Blaire Fleming, Colorado State

The Mountain West Conference says its investigation into an allegation that San Jose State transgender volleyball player Blaire Fleming colluded with Colorado State's Malaya Jones to throw the Oct. 3 match between the two schools found no evidence to corroborate the claim.

In a letter sent to the athletic directors for SJSU and CSU, which was obtained by Fox News Digital, the conference "did not find sufficient evidence of claims in a recent Title IX complaint."

As OutKick reported previously, San Jose State associate head coach Melissa Batie-Smoose filed a Title IX complaint that alleged, among other things, that Blaire Fleming visited Malaya Jones the night before a match and the two concocted a plan to injure SJSU co-captain Brooke Slusser.

This allegation also appears in a lawsuit filed against the Mountain West Conference last week in which 12 women are suing the conference for suppression of their First Amendment rights stemming from SJSU's inclusion of a transgender player on its volleyball team.

But the Mountain West, according to the letter, spoke to the head coaches and an undisclosed number of student-athletes of both schools regarding the collusion claim.

The conference says it also reviewed the tape and statistics of the match in question and consulted with the league's "sports wagering compliance partner with regard to contest manipulation considerations."

"There is insufficient evidence to corroborate the allegations of misconduct related to the SJSU vs. CSU volleyball competition played October 2, 2024," the letter reads.

It's important to note that while the letter states the match was played on Oct. 2, that is incorrect. The match was played on Oct. 3.

"As a result, the Conference office has determined no disciplinary action is warranted and considers this matter closed," the letter concludes.

While the Mountain West says it reviewed the game tape and statistics of the Oct. 3 match and found no evidence of collusion, it's worth noting that Blaire Fleming played one of the worst games of the season.

Fleming committed 10 hitting errors in that match, the most Fleming committed in any match this year. SJSU lost in straight sets, 3-0.

Yet, with the allegations swirling around both programs, the schools met again on Saturday.

San Jose State won the match, 3-2, largely thanks to Fleming's performance.

Fleming led all players with 24 kills and scored a game-high 26 points for SJSU. Fleming also had the match-winning ace.

With the win, the Spartans have the inside track to secure a first-round bye in the Mountain West Conference volleyball tournament, which begins on November 27.