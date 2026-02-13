Former ESPN Star Sarah Spain Referred To J.D. Vance As A 'Demon' And 'The Devil'

Sarah Spain, one of the most radical left-wingers in sports media, is covering the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. While discussing her recent attendance at a Team USA women's hockey match against Czechia in Milan, Spain whined that she was forced to sit near U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

Here's what Spain said on a recent episode of her podcast.

"Twelve minutes into the first period, that area suddenly is awash with large men in suits with earpieces, and here comes J.D. Vance carrying a child and a bunch of the security, and eventually Marco Rubio," Spain described.

The horror! Poor Sarah Spain. There she is in Italy covering Olympic hockey, enjoying all the perks of the assignment, and the darn Vice President has to ruin her day by existing. I hope my sincere empathy is really coming through here.

I understand that quote doesn't seem so bad, but you had to hear the way she said it, her voice was dripping with contempt. However, I'm not going to make you listen to Sarah Spain (or post her podcast here and give her free publicity) because that's my job, and I'm paid to do it. Those of you who aren't paid to listen to her should consider yourselves very, very lucky.

But Spain wasn't satisfied just whining about Vance. No, she had to go to the tried-and-true left-wing playbook and start name-calling. After all, she has to keep the liberal credo in mind at all times: "When the other side's argument is better than yours, resort to ad hominem attacks."

Sarah Spain Sees J.D. Vance And Loses The Plot

"When I see J.D. Vance's eyeliner face, I literally feel ill," Spain said. Now she knows how I felt the entire time I was listening to her podcast.

"I feel like I just looked at a demon, like the devil, and I don't even believe in that, but like my body felt like… something could go wrong here, or maybe I should get out of here. Something's dangerous, or this doesn't feel right. That's what my body felt like, and I was in no way prepared to see him."

Wow, a lot to unpack there. First, does it surprise anyone that Spain doesn't believe in the devil? That's something someone who is possessed by the devil might say, by the way. I'm not saying she is, but that is something that one would say were they possessed by the devil.

Second, what did she think was going to go "wrong" or what did she think was "dangerous"? Is she implying that she thought J.D. Vance or Secret Service might attack her? Seriously, the brains of these people are irredeemably damaged. Their hatred of President Donald Trump has eradicated their most basic reasoning skills. In fact, based on Spain's comments, it's not even just her logical skills that are gone. She literally isn't capable of having the proper instinct.

Think about it. Can you name a safer place to be in that arena than right near Secret Service? If anything, Spain should have felt much safer once security showed up. But again, her "body" felt threatened by the mere presence of the Vice President. Broken. Completely broken.

Spain Invokes Alex Pretti, Vance's Kids To Advance Liberal Narrative

Spain wasn't done though. She was on a roll and there's no stopping a liberal who's on a roll attacking a political opponent.

"Just this morning, I swiped past a story on my Instagram that said ‘J.D. Vance refuses to apologize for lies about Alex Pretti,’" Spain recalled. I have to stop here because this is actually funny (not "ha ha" funny, but you get my meaning). Spain had an Instagram story in her feed that described a "news story" with a headline that said Vance "lied" about Alex Pretti?

I'm glad she said this. It just shows that she likely only consumes left-wing "news" that reaffirms her own beliefs. When they say liberals "live in a bubble," it's not just a slogan. Spain offered us some fantastic evidence.

She added more evidence later by saying that she's "not on Twitter anymore" and only on Bluesky. Ah, yes. Why spend time on Twitter where your beliefs might be challenged when you can head over to that liberal echo chamber called Bluesky? When people tell you who they are, believe them.

Spain inexplicably chose to post a picture of Vance and his children with the caption, "Ope just vomited in my mouth." Attacking Vance is one thing, but bringing his children into it shows just how low Spain is willing to stoop.

Let's continue.

"This human being, allegedly, with demon energy, is slandering a dead man [Pretti] who was shot in the back while helping a woman and was not fighting and was not dangerous," Spain continued, offering her version of a highly disputed series of events that led to Pretti’s death.

Again, this is Spain’s characterization. She is presenting a disputed narrative as settled fact. As usual, the same left-wingers who are screaming about due process for immigrants are willing to grant no due process for law enforcement officers attempting to keep our country safe.

Remember that. They believe that illegal immigrants deserve more rights than law enforcement officers.

Maybe Spain didn't see this video of Alex Pretti from less than two weeks prior to his death that supporters of Vance’s position point to as important context for why officers might have perceived him as a physical threat.

What Vance said, when he was asked if he would apologize, is that Pretti showed up to an ICE protest with "ill intent." Does that video support or undermine Vance's claim? Reasonable people can watch it and reach a similar conclusion.

Spain returned to her rant about being forced to be in the same section of an arena with the Vice President.

"The idea that that person that was right there is responsible for so many of the foulest and most unempathetic, uncaring, inhumane behaviors from anyone in recent history was so disgusting to me… that dude right there has caused so much pain and terror and awfulness, and it made me so angry," Spain said.

It's truly shocking that Vance's mere presence angered Spain so much. I mean, in general, radical left-wingers are just so even-keeled and hardly ever express anger. Oh wait, they're the angriest people on the planet who never stop talking about love and tolerance.

The irony is too rich, even for me.