Sarah Spain Runs To Bluesky To Complain About Christine Brennan Promoting Caitlin Clark Book On OutKick

USA Today columnist Christine Brennan appeared on OutKick's "Hot Mic" earlier this month to discuss her new book, "On Her Game," chronicling Caitlin Clark's impact on women's athletics.

Brennan's decision to promote her book on a website outside the confines of the mainstream sports media has many of the cool kids triggered over on Bluesky. The ever-disgruntled Sarah Spain is so bothered by OutKick that she spells out our name as profanity.

"Going on Outk*ck to ‘support’ a league and players that Outk*ck never covers but often degrades is... a choice. 🙃," Spain posted.

Degrade, huh?

OutKick certainly doesn't cover the WNBA with the same kid gloves that most of the press does. We also don't uphold the clearly false narrative that Caitlin Clark is a beneficiary of white privilege. (If she was, why does she have to keep apologizing for it?)

Like the vast majority of publications, including ESPN, OutKick started covering the WNBA regularly last season because, for the first time in its near-30-year history, the league was of national interest.

We have since covered the WNBA the way we cover the NFL, NBA, and MLB. We respond to viral moments, challenge the prevailing narrative, and ask pressing questions that other journalists won't.

Specifically, OutKick pressed the league and its players over a clear double standard in its approach to its "no space for hate" initiative. The WNBA has launched several investigations into dubious claims of racism toward Angel "Smollett" Reese, yet hasn't said a word about Reese's racially charged posts about Clark or Brittney Griner seemingly shouting a racial slur from the bench earlier this season.

As a matter of fact, every other credentialed reporter should have asked those questions. Yet, because of the racial sensitivities around the league, the black women bullying Clark have received a near-universal pass from the press.

So, you see, Sarah Spain accused us of "degrading" the WNBA because we don't cover the league through the lens of white guilt. She does.

As for Brennan, the animosity that dunces like Spain have toward her is telling. The cool kids turned on Brennan last season after she asked Sun guard DiJonai Carrington about an incident in Game 1 in which she jammed her fingernail into Caitlin Clark's eye. Afterward, the WNBA Players’ Association urged USA Today to discipline Brennan — to discipline her for being a reporter.

Put simply, the catty mean girls of the WNBA can't handle real media coverage. And like the players, the bleeding hearts in the media view the slightest bit of criticism of them as some combination of racist, sexist, and lesbophobic.

Christine Brennan is just doing her job. And good for her not bowing down to the ghoul-ish dorks, like Sarah Spain. That said, Spain has an open invitation to come on OutK*ck to discuss her issues with us.