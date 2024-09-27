WNBA Players’ Association Urges USA Today To Discipline Christine Brennan For Questioning DiJonai Carrington

Earlier this week, USA Today columnist Christine Brennan asked Sun guard DiJonai Carrington about an incident in Game 1 in which she jammed her fingernail into Caitlin Clark's eye.

The poke caused Clark to have a black eye.

Several videos suggest Carrington poked Clark's eye on purpose. And given Carrington's year-long crusade against Clark, the incident became a national story.

Brennan did her job as a reporter by asking Carrington to address the matter.

Yet that simple question drew the ire of the WNBA media, which will defend black lesbians like Carrington against Clark no matter the facts.

On Friday, WNBA Players’ Association executive director Terri Jackson released a statement in which she urged USA Today to take action against Brennan for her question to Carrington.

Jackson called Brennan's actions "a blatant attempt to bait a professional athlete into participating in a narrative that is false and designed to fuel racist, homophobic and misogynistic vitriol on social media."

"USA Today Sports should explain why a reporter with clear bias and ulterior motives was assigned to cover the league," Jackson added.

You can read the full statement below:



In other words, the players' union is trying to bully a news outlet into punishing a reporter for being a journalist.

This is no different from the WNBA media browbeating the LA Times into changing a headline this week, removing the references to Carrington's past tweets about Clark and white people.

Further, the WNBPA is more concerned about protecting Carrington from answering a valid question than protecting Clark from players stabbing her in the eye.

If you haven't noticed yet, many black women in the WNBA have it out for Clark. Yet if you say that, you are the racist.

The women in and around the league have created a storyline that states evil while folks have descended upon the WNBA to cheer for Clark and terrorize the black ladies.

It's all a lie.

However, anyone who dares to stand in the way of the lie is bombarded with actual hate and threats from the race bullies.

Thus, we expect Brennan to cave, issue an apology, and pretend she did something wrong. Few journalists have the backbone to stand up to the WNBA mob, especially at USA Today.

As we explained on Thursday, the toxicity around Caitlin Clark emanates almost exclusively from bitter, probably depressed black women in the WNBA and media struggling to accept that a straight white girl from Iowa has ascended atop a historically black sport.

For more on the WNBA race war, read how the likes of Angel Reese and DiJonai Carrington suffer from Mina Kimes syndrome.