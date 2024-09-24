LA Times Caves To DiJonai Carrington Defenders, Changes Accurate Caitlin Clark Headline

Sun guard DiJonai Carrington jammed her fingernail into Caitlin Clark's eye on Sunday during Game 1 of the Sun-Fever playoff series. Various angles of the incident suggest Carrington did so intentionally.

Carrington and Clark are not strangers.

Carrington has spent the past several months mocking and smearing Clark. The Los Angeles Times provided that context in its coverage with the following headline: "Caitlin Clark suffers black eye. It was caused by player who mocked and called her out in June."

Given the apparent intent of the jab, Carrington's history with Clark is newsworthy.

However, one of the usual suspects in the media reported to duty shortly after the publication of the article.

"If I worked at the @latimes I would be calling/emailing about the people who wrote & approved this headline. If those people aren’t willing to PUT THEIR NAMES BEHIND accusing Carrington of INTENTIONALLY poking Clark in the eye, it’s because they know this is flatout wrong," Sarah Spain posted on X.

Here are some of the most viral responses:

As expected, the Los Angeles Times caved. The outlet quickly massaged the headline to state, "Caitlin Clark suffers black eye. She says it was no excuse for her rough playoff debut."

The cry bullies won. Subsequently, journalism lost.

Carrington's inflammatory rhetoric is part of the story. She has accused Clark of white privilege, called Fever fans "the nastiest," and belittled white Americans.

The Sun guard also hate-watches Clark's games and tweets through her emotions.

"But I’m a racist, jealous, coon, monkey, hatin a** b**** who needs to go back to Africa when I do it huh?😂😂😂😂😂 plssss," Carrington wrote in August, while referencing Clark nudging a player on the Washington Mystics.

Yet, the likes of Sarah Spain demand journalists cover Carrington jamming her finger into Clark's eye as if they are complete strangers.

Carrington could have seriously injured Clark, as could have Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter when they cheap-shotted Clark.

Notice that all three of those women have A) posted nasty comments about Caitlin Clark on social media, and B) referenced the media-generated narrative that white privilege is at the root of Clark's popularity.

There's a trend.

Jealous black women in the WNBA want to hurt Caitlin Clark. It's obvious. And the anti-white basketball brigade is on the prowl to hunt down anyone who dares to say so.