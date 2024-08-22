Sarah Spain Says DNC Is Full 'Normal' People, While RNC Is Full Of 'Creeps'

Sarah Spain is enjoying the 2024 Democratic National Convention, applauding the energy and vibes.

"The thing that stands out most about the DNC speakers is that they’re normal people," wrote Spain. "Funny, smart, accomplished, exceptional people. But normal."

Spain then contrasted the DNC with the Republican National Convention last month:

'It’s incredibly endearing and far more inspiring than stiff, creepy, fear-mongering, WEIRD RNC spokespeople & politicians."

If you consider the following ideals "normal," Spain has a point:

Putting tampons in boys' bathrooms, believing there is a lengthy list of genders, that gender is a choice, mutilating children without their parents' consent is okay, promoting and demoting Americans based on skin color, emasculating men, allowing men to compete in women's sports, letting illegals invade our country, downplaying the threat of Hamas and sexually indoctrinating young children.

Note: we figured 11 examples were enough.

Now, let's meet some of the DNC's "exceptional" speakers:

– Bill Clinton, who received a blowjob from an intern in the Oval Office.

– Tampon Tim, who lied about his military status, DUI, coaching career, and how he conceived his children.

– Hillary Clinton, who jeopardized our national security via her emails.

– Michelle Obama, who loathes America despite living in Martha's Vineyard and never working an honest day in her life.

Liz Warren is on stage tonight to tell us about the ills of Native Americans in the U.S. Later, Kamala Harris will accept a nomination that she, by definition, did not earn.

Spain calls Harris "accomplished." In reality, the oligarchs of the Democrat Party forced Joe Biden to bow out of the race and unilaterally installed Harris as the nominee.

Kamala is about as "accomplished" as DEI hires at ESPN.

Politics at ESPN

Last week, Spain's gal-pal Mina Kimes accused OutKick of spreading "horrible lies" about her inciting "racist harassment of her and her family." Kimes has since refused to provide proof of a single lie we told about her.

She did, however, pathetically blame OutKick for randos on X sending her mean tweets.

Kimes was responding to an article we posted that asked ESPN why Kimes is allowed to break its "ban on politics," the same policy the network suspended Sage Steele for violating in 2021. For context, Kimes campaigned for Tim Walz last week and Democrat Karen Bass two years ago.

That brings us back to Spain.

On Thursday, we asked ESPN president of content Burke Magnus about Spain's tweet and the network's inconsistent handling of its "ban on politics." Magnus did not respond, but an ESPN spokesperson provided the following message: "Sarah is not employed as an on-air ESPN talent."

Hmm.

Just last week, an ESPN spokesperson wished Spain a "happy birthday," referring to her as an "ESPNer."

ESPN still lists Spain as an active member of its roster, with the title "espnW Host & Personality." Her X bio says the same.

Weird, no?

While the network can play a game of semantics regarding Spain – sources tell OutKick that Spain is involved with the company on a part-time basis – ESPN won't address any of the other clear violations of its rules on politics:

– J.A. Adande declaring on-air that red state voting laws are just as bad as the genocide Muslim Uyghur face in Xinjiang region of China. Yes, he actually made that case.

– Elle Duncan demonizing the erroneously dubbed "Don't Say Gay Bill" during March Madness.

– Elle Duncan protesting the Supreme Court giving abortion rights back to states.

– Malika Andrews crying on-air about the Supreme Court decision.

– Mark Jones shared a tweet calling "MAGA women" a bunch of "skanks."

– Mina Kimes' promotion of Walz and Bass.

– And so many other examples.

Meanwhile, the only two openly conservative voices at the network over the past few years, Sage Steele and Sam Ponder, were respectively suspended and fired.

Also weird, isn't it?

Steele and Ponder should have instead called the five Tampa Bay Rays players who refused to wear the gay pride logo on their uniforms "bigots" and their religion "bullshit."

Sarah Spain did so last summer – on ESPN airwaves:

Normal, huh?