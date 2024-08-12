Mina Kimes Campaigns For Tim Walz Because He Oozes Her Type Of 'Masculinity'

Mina Kines appreciates the type of masculinity Tim Walz oozes on stage with Kamala Harris.

The ESPN pundit shared her thoughts about the 2024 presidential election during a conversation with Dan Le Batard, a left-of-Bernie Sanders sports media pundit.

"There's something, to me, really important about seeing someone like this modeling a different kind of masculinity," Kimes said of Walz.

"We're kind of seeing it in the NFL with the Kelces, and Dan Campbell — this idea that 'big, tough football guy' isn't separate from showing emotion and empathy. This man, the year he was a football coach, led the gay–straight alliance at the high school. That's really powerful in a way that goes far beyond politics."

Not quite.

In the segment, Kimes attempts to chide toxic masculinity by portraying Walz as a champion of marginalized groups. Apparently, Kimes prefers the type of masculinity that sees a man drop out of the Army when asked to go to Iraq and later face stolen valor accusations.

But, hey, at least he helped create his school's first "Gay-Straight Alliance" 25 years ago while serving as head football coach.

Well, not exactly. Walz was never the head coach. He was an assistant. Tim Walz lied about his football credentials, too.

"Masculinity" has become a frequent topic for Mina Kimes. Earlier this summer, she discussed the challenges of properly emasculating young boys with Dominique Foxworth (best known for his racist remarks about Bills quarterback Josh Allen).

No wonder she is so in the tank for Walz and Kamala.

You might wonder why an ESPN host, comically billed as an "NFL analyst," is talking about politics, the election, and masculinity anyway. Fair question

Sure, Kimes is campaigning for Democrats outside of ESPN. However, ESPN suspended Sage Steele in 2021 for breaking its supposed "ban on politics" while also appearing on an outside podcast.

OutKick asked ESPN Senior Vice President of Communications Josh Krulewitz why Kimes plays by different rules than Steele. Unfortunately, he did not respond.

OutKick will update this article if we receive a comment from ESPN.

But we don't expect to hear back. ESPN has permitted Kimes to break its political policy for years now. In 2022, Kimes openly endorsed Democrat Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles.

As Stephen A. Smith recently acknowledged, ESPN is not consistent when levying discipline.

"You can't let one person get away with [talking politics] and not let the other person get away with it," Smith said. "The rules have to be for everybody."

The rules are, of course, not for everyone.

ESPN punished Sage Steele because she is a conservative woman of color, arguably the most ostracized demographic in America – see Candace Owens

Conversely, Mina Kimes is a liberal woman of color, a group that sits beneath only trans people on the society-defining Hierarchy of Victimhood.

So, expect Kimes to continue using her platform that she didn't earn to preach to sports fans about the almightiness of the Democrat Party – the party that supports men competing against women in athletic competition, that is.