Rays Players Remove LGBT Pride Logo Over Their Faith

Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers have refused to wear the gay pride logo on their uniforms citing religious beliefs. Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — of course all saying they accept everyone despite their choice to pass on the gesture.

The team wore rainbow-colored this past Saturday where these five opted for their standard unis.

Tampa Bay Rays players refused to wear the Gay Pride logo on their uniforms this weekend — saying their religious beliefs wouldn't allow it, but also saying they accept everyone. https://t.co/3ii3f3JeEj — TMZ (@TMZ) June 5, 2022

Jason Adam was asked to comment on their decision — his response was strong.

“So it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here,” he said. “But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different.”

Hard to argue against players wanting freedom to express themselves based on their religious backgrounds. Major League Baseball, and most other major networks, have done everything they can do make people appear anti-gay for failing to celebrate gay pride, but these five are doing well standing up for themselves. It should be understood that we all don’t have to agree on each other’s life decisions/sexual orientations because we can mind our own business. Some people just want to make decisions that best suit them and let others do their thing. That’s how life was before social media and many would like that way of life to continue.

Today, we wear our #Pride on our sleeves pic.twitter.com/bcOLJNhx6Y — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 4, 2022

Rays manager Kevin Cash spoke to the media and admitted the player’s reluctance to wear their pride patches stirred conversation in the locker room and not once did he mention a heated discussion. Maybe this is how life should work? We aren’t all bullied to share black squares or flag patches to be viewed as quality human beings. We have nuanced discussions like adults that lead to a more healthy environment.

Good for these guys, man. Standing up for their faith.