Russell Wilson’s Legacy Gets Shredded On Live TV — By His Own Ex-Teammate

Russell Wilson, who has been benched 1,400 times over the past five years, has apparently played himself OUT of Canton, Ohio.

That's right. According to a pair of ex-NFLers – including teammate Richard Sherman – Wilson has been so bad over the past few years that he's no longer a lock for the Hall of Fame.

Now, the fact that Russell Wilson was 100% Canton-bound to begin with is sort of news to me. Is Russell Wilson a Hall of Famer? Eh. I don't know. That's a toughie.

I'm not the biggest Russ fan – if you've read any OutKick over the past three years, you know this – but I can admit he used to be great.

And he was ‘great’ long enough to probably be a Hall of Famer one day, right?

Wrong, said Sherman and Tony Gonzalez on Thursday's Amazon Prime pregame show!

Is Russell Wilson a Hall of Famer?

Whoooooooooooooof. Not great. My God. As if Tony Gonzalez dragging Russ through the mud for the first minute wasn't bad enough, Richard Sherman – an EX-TEAMMATE! – absolutely finishes the job by saying Russ was a scrub without his defense.

And, I don't know – maybe he's right? The Legion of Boom was great. It was maybe the best defense I've seen in my life for a sustained period of time, although the Bucs and Dolphins had some banger units in the early-2000s.

That group also made Peyton Manning look like Cooper Manning in the 2013 Super Bowl. That game was a bloodbath. You wanna talk about a letdown of a college party we threw.

Just kidding! We made it work. I'm pretty sure that was the night the top floor caved in. This ain't the time nor the place for that story, though.

But – and again, I think Russell Wilson is pretty dorky – let's be fair here. Russ would and should have two Super Bowl rings to his name if not for a dumb play call by Pete Carroll. Between that, the record during that run in Seattle, and the stats … it's probably enough to get him across the finish line in Canton.

Yeah, he's been awful since leaving, both on and off the field. On the field, the play has taken a nosedive. Absolute nosedive. The magic is gone. The chef is out of the kitchen.

Off the field, it's been even worse:

- Mr. Unlimited.

- The airplane aerobics.

- The Subway ads.

- THE SUBWAY ADS!

- The fact that he had an office in Denver AND a private parking spot.

- The ‘Let’s ride' stuff.

Just a brutal list. And, again, let's be fair. Russ has done since done some solid things off the field, even as recently as this week, as OutKick's Armando Salguero wrote.

But, for the most part, it's been a rough ride. Combine that with getting benched in Denver, and then Pittsburgh, and now New York, and I can see the Hall passing on him.

I don't think they will, but I could see it.

Anyway, here's the Dangerwich to start your Friday: