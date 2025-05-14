Russell Wilson Is Already Insufferable At Giants Camp

It took about two months – and one practice – for dorky Russell Wilson to emerge for the New York Giants.

Frankly, I'm shocked it took that long. I expected better after the past few years.

The most insufferable quarterback in the NFL was firing on all damn cylinders Tuesday at Giants camp, throwing cute little moon balls that got social media all fired up, and saying things like ‘Let’s ride!' Don't know if that last part is true or not, but I assume it's close.

Anyway, there's a picture of the current Giants QB room going viral after yesterday's practice. Don't know if you've heard, but it's maybe the weirdest QB room in NFL history.

Russ. Jameis Winston. Tommy DeVito, inexplicably. And Jaxson Dart, who will be the starter by next October, if not sooner.

It's a combustible room for sure, but none of those dudes even hold a candle to Russell Wilson. Not even close.

Exhibit A:

Russell Wilson is back in his bag

I mean … no notes. Nothing. Perfection. It's just so perfect. Vintage Mr. Unlimited.

Russ rocking game pants in May is the least surprising thing I've ever seen. He's just so insufferable. Such a dork. This guy is the worst.

I used to love Russell Wilson back in the day. I really did. But ever since he stopped being good at football, and instead became the corniest dude in the league, I have no tolerance for him anymore.

The Mr. Unlimited stuff, which, admittedly, is funny, really set me off. Then it was the Subway commercial that was so bad it nearly tanked the franchise.

Then the airplane aerobics. Then the "Let's ride" crap. The ridiculous press conferences in Denver. The fact that he had his own parking space AND office.

Like, he's just so insufferable, and has been for a few years now. And I used to be cool with it, because he was a wizard under center and could do cool things and won/ played in Super Bowls.

But we all see it. Russ ain't Chef Russ anymore. He's ‘Wear Game Pants In May’ Russ now, and it's sad. Funny, but sad.

Oh well. Can't wait to see how this QB room shakes out. I'm rooting for Jameis and/or Jaxson, obviously. God help us if Tommy DeVito takes one snap this season.

What's the deal with that, by the way? Why keep him on the roster? Guy stinks.