Russell Wilson Shows Grace And Dignity After Getting Demoted By New York Giants

Wilson says he's 'not giving up' on team or season despite losing starting job after three games

On the day Russell Wilson was fired as the New York Giants starting quarterback, he headed over to the Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital in Manhattan and spent time with patients and staff while representing his foundation as well as the Giants.

He already knew his fate because coach Brian Daboll had told him Jaxson Dart is the team's new starter.

He knew his career seemed to be going sideways now. And yet …

Russell Wilson Shows Dignity and Grace

Grace.

Dignity.

Class.

"Life is about response," Wilson said. "I went to the Children's Hospital on Tuesday and you know when you go and see kids fighting for something that is maybe outside what they can handle at times, it gives you a lot of perspective.

"So for me, life is about response. And I know I'm going to respond in every way, the right way every day. And that's all I know."

Wilson Becomes Jaxson Dart Mentor

And maybe you're not buying that. Maybe you're thinking the athlete was just playing a role in front of children he'd committed to visiting before he heard the bad news.

But Wednesday was no different for Wilson. Because Wilson was no different.

Amid speculation from cynics he could bitterly disagree with Daboll's decision or blame others for his fate, he went the exact opposite direction.

"I think the best thing I can do is lead from the front," Wilson told a gathering of reporters. "I thank God every day I get to do what I do and play this game with guys I love and enjoy being around, the locker room and my teammates.

"We've had three tough games, obviously, close ones. Three really good teams, and we didn't get it done … So I think at the end of the day, for me right now, I think it's really about the team. Really about helping Jaxson the best I possibly can.

Compare Wilson And Daniel Jones

"You know, I remember when I was a rookie. I remember coming in as a young rookie and looking for help and looking for answers and stuff like that. So, I just told [Dart] I got your back and whatever I can help you with and help him get prepared the best as possible he can get prepared.

"I know that matters because I've lived it. And I've experienced it."

The Giants have been in this type of situation in the past – even last year. They benched Daniel Jones after he spent the previous five years as their starter. But Jones didn't just accept the news and fade into the depth chart's shadows.

He asked for and was granted his release because, well, he didn't want to be around the people that benched him anymore.

So, it made sense to the same reporters who covered that break-up to ask about the possibility of a repeat between Wilson and the Giants.

But, nope.

Russell Wilson 'Not Discouraged'

"I'm focused on helping this team win," Wilson said. "I'm focused on helping Jaxson. I'm focused on me getting ready to be the best version of me on Wednesday. I love this organization. I love the process of it all. I love the guys in the locker room.

"I'm not giving up on us or this season. I don't know any other thought or any other thing than finding a way through."

Wilson's not signed with the Giants for 2026, but he doesn't sound like a guy who is going to bank his $10 million from this year and be done playing, wherever that may be.

"I'm not done," he said. "I've got so much belief in myself and know what I'm capable of. I believe I was able to show it, especially on the road in Dallas. I believe I'm able to help this football team if it comes up.

"I'm not discouraged about our football team. I'm not discouraged about myself, that's for sure."