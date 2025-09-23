Jaxson Dart Era Begins For The New York Giants As Russell Wilson Benched

Russell Wilson becomes first quarterback benched for performance this season

The blaring headline at the top of this fabulous website Tuesday morning was, "Giants Considering QB Switch From Russell Wilson To Jaxson Dart And It Could Come This Week."

Well, this week arrived on Tuesday.

Jaxson Dart Starts Against Chargers

The Giants are making the move to Dart as their new starting quarterback. He will start Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Against the 3-0 Los Angeles Chargers, that is.

Yeah, there could be easier ways to break into the starting lineup, but the fact is, the Giants have come to the conclusion that Dart gives them the best chance to win moving forward.

Memorize that phrase – "best chance to win" – because Brian Daboll is going to repeat it at his next press conference perhaps 2,285 times.

Daboll ultimately had the final call on making this switch, but this was a collaborative decision. It included general manager Joe Schoen and others.

Russell Wilson First QB Benched

Everyone mostly agreed Dart was ahead of schedule to become an NFL starter in his rookie season after he played well in the preseason and in practices in recent weeks.

Everyone definitely agreed that Russell Wilson's inconsistencies the first three games of the season were troubling. The club has among the NFL's worst teams on third down and red-zone offense so far.

Wilson, 36, thus becomes the first quarterback who won the starting job in the offseason and training camp to then lose it this season because of performance.

We've seen multiple other backup quarterbacks come in already this season – but all of those were playing because of apparent injuries to their teams' starters.

This move doesn't necessarily signal the final chapter in Wilson's career. He remains on the team. But it probably marks a shift in his career arc.

His performance in recent years suggests he's probably better suited to be a backup quarterback than a starter and, if he decides to continue playing after his one-year deal with the Giants expires after this season, the backup route is probably the one he'll have to take.

A Happy Moment For Dart, Daboll

As for Dart: The obviously easier route might have been to wait another week and make his first start against the windless New Orleans Saints.

But, I'm told, that's not what he wanted. He wants to play.

And I'm told the option wasn't presented to him. Daboll told Dart of his decision, and it was described as an inspiring moment to me.

So the Jaxson Dart era begins for the New York Giants.