Giants Considering QB Switch From Russell Wilson To Jaxson Dart And It Could Come This Week

Brian Daboll weighs options as team averages just 17.3 points per game through three weeks

The verbal fencing between Brian Daboll and the New York media that covers the New York Giants reached its climax on Monday when the coach finally admitted he's considering a quarterback change from Russell Wilson to Jaxson Dart.

Question: So a quarterback change is on the table?

Daboll: "I'd say we're evaluating everything."

Some Within Giants Ready For Dart

That's as close as Daboll has come to admitting what is inevitable at some point this season — which is Wilson will be forced to step aside, and the Giants will begin the Dart era in earnest.

If the Giants continue to lose, it's coming.

If Wilson, the 24th rated passer in the league with a substandard 78.5 rating, continues to ride the performance roller coaster of one good play and two bad, it's coming.

Based on the first three weeks of the season, the question is not if, but how soon?

And it says here that it could happen this week. That's because there are people within the Giants organization that are already of the opinion a change is necessary to stop doing the same thing over and again and hope to get different results.

Wilson Has Been Wildly Inconsistent

Everyone knows the result the Giants have gotten so far is an 0-3 start. And that's simply unacceptable for an organization that is trying to compete for wins. But it is more than that.

It's a fire alarm within an organization that needs to start showing some success on the field or ownership is going to gut the football staff from stem to stern after the season.

So while Daboll is weighing Wilson's job, he understands his job status and that of practically everyone under him is also on the scales. And so far, the record says everyone is being found wanting.

The Giants are averaging 17.3 points per game so far. That's the sixth-worst average in the NFL.

Wilson in three games has been wildly, frustratingly inconsistent.

He passed for 168 yards in the regular-season opener. Then rebounded with 450 passing yards against the Cowboys. And then plummeted to 160 yards on Sunday night against Kansas City.

Wilson One Of Several Problems

This doesn't mean it's all Wilson's fault. Football is, after all, a team sport.

"I'm going through the pass game right now or talking about it with you, and there's a number of things from protection, to routes, to throws, to reads," Daboll said. "We have to do a better job collectively to improve the pass game.

"We had one good game throwing the football and then [Sunday night] we took a step back and need to improve in that area."

"Throws" and "reads" are a quarterback problem.

So, the only real issue keeping Dart on the bench is a total belief that he's ready. Again, there is something of a split on this, with Daboll so far being a holdout that he's not quite there.

But that was before Sunday.

Rip The Band-Aid Off, Giants

On Sunday, Dart got into the game for three plays. It was the second consecutive game he's played.

He didn't throw a pass but rather participated in what is considered a read-option package in which he is comfortable.

But at some point someone is going to have to rip off the Band-Aid. Personally, I thought the second half Sunday night was that time.

Daboll decided it wasn't, and he's the one with an actual vote.

Is Jaxson Dart Ready?

But just as importantly, the crowd at MetLife Stadium is ready for the change. They cheered Dart when he entered the game and that approval turned to boos one play later when Wilson returned.

Ownership sees this.

And while Giants ownership won't force a chance, club president and CEO John Mara has an office in the team facility. He's not an absentee owner. And he's not shy about giving his opinion.

So, again, is Dart ready? Daboll worked himself into a pretzel to keep from giving a definitive answer.

"Well, we put him in the game for the last two weeks," Daboll said, "so we wouldn't put anybody in the game we don't feel confident with."