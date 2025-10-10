Russell Wilson Ruthlessly Booed Off Field By Angry Giants Fans

Russell Wilson took one snap in Thursday night's win over the Eagles, and the entire city of New York couldn't have hated it more. Seriously, I've never seen such chaos … in one play … in my entire life.

For those who missed it – or refuse to pay for Prime – the Giants routed Philly Thursday night, 34-17. Not a great night for Eagles and Phillies fans, but whatever. That's not the point here.

The Giants dominated from the jump. Jaxson Dart – a QB I begged my Dolphins to take last year – was electric, as usual. The dude is an animal. There is zero percent chance he survives five years in this league with the hits he's choosing to take, but it's a wild little ride in the meantime.

Anyway, Dart got knocked into next week on one particular play in the second half, and had to miss the next play while trainers looked at him in that tiny blue tent. That meant Russell Wilson was forced down Giants fans' throats one final time this season, and they could not have been more pissed about it.

Enjoy!

Russell Wilson is cooked

Amazing. Only Giants fans can be that pissed while up 10 late in the third quarter on the Super Bowl champs. They're just furious they had to watch insufferable Russell Wilson spike one more awful pass.

And how about Brian Daboll? Absolutely LIVID the Team Doc hasn't fixed Jaxson Dart yet. He'd rather have Dart hobble back out there on one leg than watch one more second of Russell Wilson.

Frankly, I don't blame him. I used to like Russ, but he's just awful now. The ‘Let’s ride' nonsense. The airplane aerobics. The Mr. Unlimited shtick. The disaster that was Denver. Ciara.

It's all just insufferable. I've called it out for years now, and it appears the rest of the league is finally catching on. And it was all fine and good while he was winning games and being ‘Chef Russ’ in the kitchen.

But he hasn't cooked in YEARS now, and when you're not cooking AND you're insufferable, you get booed. A lot. Loudly.

And that's what happened last night. Giants fans don't ever want to see Russ throw a ball for them again. They've seen the other side. They've seen Jaxson Dart. They can't go back. They won't go back. Neither will Brian Daboll.

Don't blame any of them.

Happy Friday! Go get you a Dangerwich today!