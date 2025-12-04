Round One Of Kiffin Vs. Sumrall Goes To The Gators

Ding ding ding!

The bell has sounded after round one between LSU's Lane Kiffin and Florida's Jon Sumrall, and after some discussion, it looks like the judges have awarded this one to Sumrall by a score of 10-8.

For those who don't know, Sumrall and Kiffin were the top two choices for the Florida Gators to be the next head coach in Gainesville, and, depending on who you believe, Kiffin was either in serious consideration or never a factor to begin with, but regardless, he now has a target on his back with regard to Gator fans.

While there haven't been any games played between the two coaches on the field, yesterday's National Signing Day ceremonies provided the perfect arena for Kiffin and Sumrall to do battle.

The new Gators head coach saw his opportunity to draw first blood and took a swing, flipping four-star safety Dylan Purter away from Baton Rouge and adding him to Florida's recruiting class.

It probably feels even better for Sumrall after his Lane Kiffin joke in his introductory press conference.

You can tell these two are in a friendly rivalry with one another and, because of the craziness of the Florida head coaching search, they will forever be inextricably linked as long as they are at their respective schools.

This won't be the last time Florida and LSU are in it for the same recruit.

LSU will pull off plenty of flips from Florida, and vice versa, but I know Gators fans are happy to see one go through the hoop early to build their confidence that they got the right guy.

It looks like that awkward recruiting video wasn't as bad as Zach Dean thought it was, in retrospect, because Florida has done quite alright so far this signing day.

It could always be worse. You could be Penn State.