Florida Fans Furious After Another Lane Kiffin Whiff, And They Want One Man To Pay

Reality, for the second straight season, is starting to set in for Florida Gators fans. They will most likely NOT get Lane Kiffin.

And buddy, it is an absolute WAR ZONE on social media. They are furious. Not with Lane. Nope. With AD Scott Stricklin. He is Enemy No. 1 in Gainesville today, and I'm not sure if he's ever getting back in their good graces.

Full disclosure: I, too, am a Florida fan. I, too, am irate. I'm not nearly as emotionally attached as I used to be, but I get it. The Gators should be able to land a coach like Lane Kiffin.

This is a program with names like Spurrier, Tebow and Meyer to its name. Two national titles in three years. No program in the country should be able to compete with the University of Florida.

That's the sentiment this morning. Unfortunately, that's the old school way of thinking. Those days are long gone. Clearly.

Florida has reportedly lost out on Kiffin again, and fans are furious.

Gators fans are in shambles over Lane Kiffin

I mean, I could go on and on. It's a bloodbath. They're (we're) in shambles today. Everyone – and I mean everyone – HATES Scott Stricklin. They want him GONE. They want unspeakable things done to him.

Hard to argue with them (us) right now. The Kiffin pursuit began last year, and rumor has it that everyone was on board except Stricklin, who vouched for another season of Billy Napier.

Great!

Napier was predictably fired last month – love wasting a year of our lives – and UF was, once again, in the driver's seat for Kiffin. They had a head start on everyone else.

And then, the LSU job opened, and the Gators were shoved to the back of the line yet again. There's one man in charge – one common denominator – and that's Scott Stricklin. It comes with the job, and folks are ready for him to be out of one.

The reality is, Stricklin is cooked now. Beyond landing a Lincoln Riley or, perhaps, a name like Jon Gruden, I'm not sure anyone is going to be pleased. I don't see the "splash hire" out there that steadies the ship. The hottest name on the market right now is Tulane's Jon Sumrall, and he might very well be a good coach.

But, to Florida fans, that's just another G5 coach getting his chance at the P4 level. That's what Billy Napier was. It didn't work. Clearly. And now, Stricklin is in another no-win situation.

UF fans have been burned yet again. We're Charlie Brown lining up for yet another kick. Our ass is, once again, on the turf for the world to see.

What a mess.

PS: LOVE that we're reaching out to Ron DeSantis for help. If anyone can fix this, it's #America'sGovernor!