The Argument Has Been Settled, Florida Is Now A Basketball School

Go ahead and point and laugh at the Florida Gators, everyone (in case you weren't doing so already).

Those sounds you just heard were the last hopes and dreams of an entire fanbase shattering all at once, as a months-long coaching search and flirtation with a man who made too much sense to hire and fit too well is no longer in the running for the Florida head coaching gig.

Whether you believe the Gators got cold feet or Lane Kiffin flat out turned them down, the common denominator is one man: Scott Stricklin.

The Florida athletic director is rumored to have needed to be warmed up to the idea of hiring Kiffin, and whether Ole Miss's current head coach caught wind of this or not, the sticking point appears to be the relationship between AD and prospective coach.

So, does Florida turn its attention to an alum like Jedd Fisch, who appears to have turned things around at Washington after also resurrecting Arizona a few years prior?

Or maybe there's a secret candidate no one is thinking of that really wants to come to Gainesville.

Whoops, wrong again!

Congrats, Gators! You fired a G5 coach from Louisiana to hire… a G5 coach from Louisiana.

If you're old enough to remember Tennessee Volunteer fans revolting at the idea of the football program hiring Greg Schiano as their next head coach, Gator fans might make that look like a picnic by comparison.

The vitriol will be too loud to ignore, and it appears the anger has already started to bubble up in response to this latest candidate.

When people used to pose the question whether Florida was a football or basketball school, I was genuinely torn with my answer.

The easy way out would be to say they are an "everything school," but the fact it even needed to be asked meant you could make an argument for either.

After the latest banana in the tailpipe routine we saw today, one thing is certain: Florida is unequivocally a basketball school now.

You just saw the death of a once-proud college football program in real time today, folks.

Again, I ask that you point and laugh, if that is your thing.

The Gators deserve all the ridicule, because it's entirely their fault they're in this position in the first place.