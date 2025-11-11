Big Ten Coach Shares Pure Class Response To Ridiculous Coaching Rumors

Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch isn't a fan of coaching rumors, and he made that crystal clear with some recent comments.

Fisch currently has the Huskies sitting at 6-3 and the team continues to improve under his leadership, despite a shocking loss to a terrible Wisconsin squad.

The head coach at Washington seems to have things rolling in Seattle as he battles through a Big Ten slate. Due to Fisch's success at Arizona and upward trend at Washington, it's not hard to understand why his name might get thrown around for a lot of openings.

It's the nature of the beast, but he has no interest in hearing about it or showing up on hypothetical lists.

Jedd Fisch offers classy response to coaching rumors.

Fisch addressed any and all speculation he might be leaving the Huskies and did it with some comments that cut through the noise.

"I would say those lists are made by people that have no idea what's going on, honestly. They don't know what's happening in our program. They have no idea how excited I am about the youth in our program. They have no idea how excited I am about the fact that we're playing six or seven true freshmen," Fisch told Christian Caple when asked Monday about how nonstop coaching rumors impact him.

Fisch further stated the following, in part, when reacting to coaching rumors:

"I think, unfortunately, what happens is they just want to tie coaches to lists, and then we have to sit there and defend it, rather than just be able to just tell our fans, like - our players, our coaching staff, myself, my family, we love coaching at the University of Washington, and the ridiculousness of people that want to claim that because my wife and daughters are living in Arizona, because I have a 16-year-old who's been in five different schools in the last eight years to finish her high school, has anything to do with my decision. Or the ridiculousness of just putting my name on a list just to do it. (Not) only does that affect recruiting. It affects our team. It affects our staff. And my hope is that our players, our coaches, our families understand how much we love it at."

Seeing how much noise and distractions there are in the world of college sports, it's refreshing to hear a coach talk bluntly and just stick to reality.

I understand why people like fanning the flames. It's part of the sport. It's what makes it fun. It leads to some wild debates and speculation.

Having said that, rarely is it accurate and few people actually have any idea what is going on when a program starts a coaching search.

For example, the entire college football world thought Jim Leonhard was going to permanently take over at Wisconsin when Paul Chryst was fired. Then, seemingly out of absolutely nowhere, AD Chris McIntosh stunned people by hiring Luke Fickell. Months of speculation, and it all turned out to be wrong.

People simply do not know what they do not know.

